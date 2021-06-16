|
June 16, 2021
- Provide precision data to support tasks
piloting
- Pilots from the port of Livorno were given pilots
Portable Unit (PPU), advanced devices that offer
precision to support piloting and
increase safety in all low visibility situations
operational difficulty with regard to the entrance and
large ships operating in port water spaces
characterized by limitations of the seabed and the breadth of the
access.
- The port of Livorno has been equipped with PPU units
thanks to an investment of about 20,000 euros financed by PORT
FORWARD, a 100% supported research and innovation project
horizon2020 programme to which the System Authority
port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea participates as a
beneficiary, with the coordination of the Fraunhofer Institute and
other important European partners.
- At the time of today's delivery of the PUPs by the AdSP of the
North Tyrrhenian Sea, the president of the institution, Luciano
Mr Guerrieri pointed out that "technological innovations
can minimize the risks created by human error and
represent an important step forward in the efficiency of
activities in port. In this case, he explained,
the aim is to ensure more
to support the body's valuable activity
Pilots. The collaboration with the CNIT, the world of research,
synergies activated with the Port Authority and the cluster
maritime-port, represent an indisputable strength
that allows us to develop such initiatives in a
well-defined design."
- The Chief Pilot of the Port of Livorno, Simone Maggiani,
recalled that PUPs are 'a tool in use in other ports
for years and that improves the professionalism of the service rendered.
Today, he pointed out, we are able to receive with a
accuracy specific valuable information that allows us to
to consolidate the safety standards of large ships that
periodically arrive in Livorno. To date, he recalled, we have
had over 200 container container accesses of size
significant'.
