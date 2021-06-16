



June 16, 2021

Original news Pilots from the port of Livorno were given pilots Portable Unit

Provide precision data to support tasks piloting

Pilots from the port of Livorno were given pilots Portable Unit (PPU), advanced devices that offer precision to support piloting and increase safety in all low visibility situations operational difficulty with regard to the entrance and large ships operating in port water spaces characterized by limitations of the seabed and the breadth of the access.

The port of Livorno has been equipped with PPU units thanks to an investment of about 20,000 euros financed by PORT FORWARD, a 100% supported research and innovation project horizon2020 programme to which the System Authority port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea participates as a beneficiary, with the coordination of the Fraunhofer Institute and other important European partners.

At the time of today's delivery of the PUPs by the AdSP of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, the president of the institution, Luciano Mr Guerrieri pointed out that "technological innovations can minimize the risks created by human error and represent an important step forward in the efficiency of activities in port. In this case, he explained, the aim is to ensure more to support the body's valuable activity Pilots. The collaboration with the CNIT, the world of research, synergies activated with the Port Authority and the cluster maritime-port, represent an indisputable strength that allows us to develop such initiatives in a well-defined design."

The Chief Pilot of the Port of Livorno, Simone Maggiani, recalled that PUPs are 'a tool in use in other ports for years and that improves the professionalism of the service rendered. Today, he pointed out, we are able to receive with a accuracy specific valuable information that allows us to to consolidate the safety standards of large ships that periodically arrive in Livorno. To date, he recalled, we have had over 200 container container accesses of size significant'.







