



June 16, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Despite the sharp increase in containers, in the first goods traffic in French ports fell in the quarter by -4.8%

A total of 68 million people were moved Tons

In the first quarter of this year, for the seventh period consecutive quarterly, freight traffic moveded by the french ports decreased to 68.05 million tonnes, with a reduction of -4.8% over the same period of 2020, of which 43.54 million tons of landing loads (-5,3%) and 24.51 million tons of cargo at boarding (-4,0%).

In the miscellaneous goods segment alone, total traffic is 27.23 million tonnes (+2.9%), of which 12.8 million tonnes were tonnes of containerised goods (+24.4%) totaled with a container handling of 1.31 million teu (+25.6%) and 12.98 million tonnes of rolling stock (-9.4%). Liquid bulk fell by -11.1% to 26.42 million tonnes and in decrease also found in dry bulk with 14.41 million (-6.0%).

In the first quarter of 2021, the largest volumes of traffic were moved from the port of Le Havre, which has 20.49 million tonnes (+1.6%), from the port of Marseille with 18.68 million tons (+5.7%) and from the port of Dunkirk with 11.65 million tonnes (-2.7%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec