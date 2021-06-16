|
June 16, 2021
- Despite the sharp increase in containers, in the first
goods traffic in French ports fell in the quarter
by -4.8%
- A total of 68 million people were moved
Tons
- In the first quarter of this year, for the seventh period
consecutive quarterly, freight traffic moveded by the
french ports decreased to 68.05 million
tonnes, with a reduction of -4.8% over the same period of
2020, of which 43.54 million tons of landing loads
(-5,3%) and 24.51 million tons of cargo at boarding
(-4,0%).
- In the miscellaneous goods segment alone, total traffic is
27.23 million tonnes (+2.9%), of which 12.8 million tonnes were
tonnes of containerised goods (+24.4%) totaled with a
container handling of 1.31 million teu (+25.6%) and
12.98 million tonnes of rolling stock (-9.4%). Liquid bulk
fell by -11.1% to 26.42 million tonnes and in
decrease also found in dry bulk with 14.41 million
(-6.0%).
- In the first quarter of 2021, the largest volumes of
traffic were moved from the port of Le Havre, which has
20.49 million tonnes (+1.6%), from the port of
Marseille with 18.68 million tons (+5.7%) and from the port of
Dunkirk with 11.65 million tonnes (-2.7%).