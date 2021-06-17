|
June 17, 2021
- The EU Commission has confirmed the validity of the
public support to Siremar/SNS and Toremar/Moby companies
-
- Request to Italy to recover about 1.9 million euros
for some aid to Siremar/SNS
-
- The European Commission today announced its conclusions
related to the investigation into a number of public support measures to
in favour of companies of the former Tirrenia group and their respective
buyers, an investigation that had been launched in 2011 to verify
if those measures had conferred on these shipping companies
(Tirrenia, Caremar, Laziomar, Saremar, Siremar and Toremar) a
unfair competitive advantage over their competitors in
breach of EU state aid rules.
-
- If in January 2014 the Commission had established that some
support measures in favour of Saremar were incompatible with the
EU state aid rules
(
of the 22nd
January 2014) and in March 2020 had concluded its investigation into
Tirrenia and its buyer CIN
(
of the 2
march 2020), and whether the investigation relating to Caremar, Laziomar and
some support measures in favour of Saremar is still in place
course, ended instead in relation to Siremar and
Mr Toremar. In particular, the Commission concluded that the
compensation for public service obligations granted from
since 2009 to Sicilia Regionale Marittima Spa (Siremar) and Tuscany
Regionale Marittima Spa (Toremar) for the management of services
ferry complies with EU aid rules
state level and that the same applies to the compensation granted to
their buyers, respectively Shipping Company
Siciliana (SNS) since 2016 and Moby Spa since 2012. The Commission
considered incompatible with EU rules on
state aid some other measures in favour of Siremar, currently
in liquidation, and SNS. The European Commission has specified that
Italy will therefore have to recover about 1.9 million euros
illegal aid, including interests.
-
- With regard to the measures in favour of Siremar and his
sns buyer from 2009, the Commission concluded that the
compensation for public service obligations (approximately 199 million
granted to Siremar for the management of twenty routes
maritime areas, grouped into five geographical areas, from 1 January 2019
2009 to August 1, 2012, is - for sixteen routes - compatible
with the 2011 regulation on services of interest
general economic policy (SEG) and the 2005 SEG Decision for
four maritime routes remain. This compensation - explained
the Commission - met an actual service need
ensuring regular connections throughout the year and,
in addition, the aid granted did not result in overcompensation to
favor of Siremar. About the compensation of service obligations
(approximately 668 million) granted to SNS for the management of
routes between 11 April 2016 and 11 April 2016.
2028 as well as the tender procedure for the sale of the
siremar's business to SNS are not then configured as aid to
state because the criteria set out in the case are met
C-280/00, Altmark Trans. The EU Commission also specified
that the ability to use resources from a
national fund to meet the liquidity needs of
Siremar does not constitute State aid since it does not
it is an additional aid measure, but it is equivalent to
simply to a transfer within the State to
to finance the compensation of public service obligations. the
possibility, then, to use for liquidity purposes
certain funds intended for the modernisation of vessels for
safety requirements should not be considered as an aid to
State because, in the final analysis - explained the Commission -
Siremar did not make use of this possibility.
-
- On the other hand, with regard to the illegal extension of one year, more than six months
rescue aid to Siremar - it has been
the Commission has specified - it is incompatible with the
2004 guidelines on State aid for rescue and
restructuring of firms in difficulty and must be
Retrieved. Italy will also have to recover the
exemptions from certain taxes granted to Siremar and SNS in
context of the privatisation process, resulting in a reduction in
of the costs that both companies would otherwise have had to
exemptions that therefore constitute incompatible aid
Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.
-
- The Commission has announced that the amount to be recovered is
of about 1.7 million euros from SNS and 200 thousand euros from Siremar,
figures including interest applicable to recovery. the
Commission, noting that there is no continuity
between Siremar and SNS, specified that the obligation to
refund the amount of 200 thousand euros will not be transferred to
SNS.
-
- With regard to the measures in favour of Toremar and his
moby buyer from 2009, the Commission explained that
compensation for public service obligations (about 32
million euros) granted to Toremar for the management of five routes
from 1 January 2010 to 1 January 2012, it was
compatible with the 2011 SYIs framework. This compensation -
clarified the Commission - met an actual need to
public service ensuring regular connections throughout
the year, and the aid granted did not result in overcompensation
in toremar's favor. Compensation for the obligations of
public service (approximately EUR 175 million) granted to Toremar and
Moby for the management of six routes in the period from 2
January 2012 and 31 December 2023, as well as the
tender for the sale of Toremar to Moby, do not constitute aid
state level because the criteria set out in the
Case C-280/00 Altmark Trans. Here, too, the Commission
specified that the ability to use resources
from a national fund to meet the needs of
liquidity of Toremar does not constitute state aid
since this is not an additional aid measure,
but it amounts to a transfer within the state
to finance the compensation of public service obligations,
and that the ability to use for liquidity purposes
certain funds intended for the modernisation of vessels for
safety requirements should not be considered as an aid to
state as Toremar, as well as Siremar, you have not
availed of this possibility. Finally, some tax exemptions
related to the privatisation process in Toremar do not constitute
state aid as they do not confer an economic advantage or
to Toremar or Moby.
