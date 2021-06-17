



June 17, 2021

Columbus: it is an absolutely unjustified and irresponsible

In view of the next call for tenders from the Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea for the preparation of a proposal for the implementation and management of docking points placed outside the protected waters of the lagoon venice for cruise ships of over 40,000 tonnes of gross tonnage as well as container containers, the Filt Cgil fears that the government will burn the stages while the immediate transfer to Marghera of the accesses of the ships to be cruise, as early as July 5th, thus prohibiting their passage in front of St. Mark's.

"It is necessary , " warned the Secretary national security of the Filt Cgil, Christmas Colombo - which the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility urgently useful, to refute what should happen by the end of next July 5th so that the entire port venetian and the union do not resume demonstrating to affirm its reasons for the city's work and economy.' That of the immediate transfer - explained the representative union - it is "a decision that finds us in total disagreement and that if confirmed questions all the work carried out in recent years to balance the various needs protection of work and environmental impact. Like national Filt Cgil, also through the territorial areas, we have always responsibly favored the comparison in order to find a solution to safeguard the work and to take into account the need to to build a specific terminal at sea.'

"Immediately bring all cruise ships to Marghera, going beyond the same specific measure of the month last year and despite knowing that there is no infrastructure necessary to accommodate passengers - concluded Colombo - it is an absolutely unjustified and irresponsible act. You risk to open a worrying litigation season that doesn't help the recovery of the territory's economy, as well as severely affect the resumption of work in the terminals severely penalized by the pandemic.







