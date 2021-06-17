|
|
|
|
June 17, 2021
|
|
- Filt Cgil, no to the immediate transfer of ships from
cruise to Marghera
-
- Columbus: it is an absolutely unjustified and
irresponsible
-
- In view of the next call for tenders from the
Port System of the Northern Adriatic Sea for
the preparation of a proposal for the implementation and management of
docking points placed outside the protected waters of the lagoon
venice for cruise ships of over 40,000
tonnes of gross tonnage as well as container containers, the
Filt Cgil fears that the government will burn the stages while
the immediate transfer to Marghera of the accesses of the ships to be
cruise, as early as July 5th, thus prohibiting their
passage in front of St. Mark's.
-
- "It is necessary , " warned the Secretary
national security of the Filt Cgil, Christmas Colombo - which the Ministry of
Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility
urgently useful, to refute what should happen by the end of
next July 5th so that the entire port
venetian and the union do not resume demonstrating to affirm
its reasons for the city's work and economy.'
That of the immediate transfer - explained the representative
union - it is "a decision that finds us in total
disagreement and that if confirmed questions all the work
carried out in recent years to balance the various needs
protection of work and environmental impact.
Like national Filt Cgil, also through the
territorial areas, we have always responsibly favored the comparison
in order to find a solution to safeguard the
work and to take into account the need to
to build a specific terminal at sea.'
-
- "Immediately bring all cruise ships to
Marghera, going beyond the same specific measure of the month
last year and despite knowing that there is no infrastructure
necessary to accommodate passengers - concluded Colombo - it is
an absolutely unjustified and irresponsible act. You risk
to open a worrying litigation season that doesn't help
the recovery of the territory's economy, as well as
severely affect the resumption of work in the terminals
severely penalized by the pandemic.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail