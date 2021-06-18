



June 18, 2021

Original news The IMO has taken steps to reduce by 40% the carbon intensity of shipping by 2030

Abbasov (T&E): They are a cosmetic measure. Transport & Environment urges EU to 'resist all attempts to imo to prevent it from taking effective regional measures to reducing the climate impact of maritime transport in Europe'

At the end, yesterday, of the eight days of work of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), the Committee for protection of the marine environment of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency to which it is entrusted with the task of overseeing the security and protection of the maritime transport and the prevention of marine pollution and caused by ships, measures have been taken to to implement the decarbonisation of shipping, measures that are focused on setting an efficiency rating energy efficiency of ships. These measures have been introduced with the adoption of amendments to Annex VI to the Convention international law for the prevention of pollution caused by (MARPOL), an annex which sees 100 Contracting States represent 96.65% of the world's merchant fleet in terms of gross tonnage.

In his closing speech to the MEPC meeting, the Secretary-General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, summed up the results achieved with the work, starting from the adoption of the 'amendments to Annex VI to MARPOL concerning measures in the short term - he explained - containing both technical and (EEXI) and operational (CII and CII ratings), with the aim of obtaining a reduction in carbon intensity of at least 10% 40% by 2030, as agreed under the Initial GHG Strategy.' In addition, Lim specified that there were "the adoption of seven related guidelines in order to support the implementation of the amendments to Annex VI of the MARPOL' and 'the approval and analysis of the outcome of the comprehensive impact assessment and the decision to keep the impacts of the measures under control and to learn from the put into practice.' In addition, Lim recalled that 'concrete discussions on medium-term and medium-term measures' have also been initiated. long-term and a work plan was approved on a structured path leading in 2023 to the revision of the initial strategy on greenhouse gases.'

The short-term measures mentioned by the Secretary-General the IMO will be based on the imposition of the obligation for all ships to calculate their Energy Efficiency Existing Ship (EEXI) index), as a technical requirement to reduce the intensity of carbon, and to establish their operational intensity indicator carbon intensity indicator (CII) and their CII rating ( of the 18th November 2020).

The EEXI index should be calculated for at least 400 tonnes gross tonnage on the basis of different values established according to the type of ship and categories dimensions of the vessel. The EEXI index will indicate the energy efficiency of the ship compared to a value of reference. Ships will have to meet a specific EEXI index based on a reduction factor required and expressed as percentage of the reference value.

The CII indicator, on the other hand, will determine the annual reduction necessary to ensure the continuous improvement of the the ship's operational carbon intensity as part of the a specific rating level. The annual operational CIP actual achieved must be documented and verified compared to the required annual operational CII. This is in order to determine the carbon intensity assessment operational, an assessment that will be marked with the classifications A, B, C, D and E indicating a level of higher, lower, moderate energy performance, lower and lower minor. The level of performance must be be recorded in the energy efficiency management plan ship (SEEMP).

In particular, carbon intensity connects the greenhouse gas emissions produced at the amount of transported goods in relation to the distance travelled. Ships will receive an assessment of their energy efficiency and will be assigned them an indicator that will be A to mark the the best degree of energy efficiency followed, on a indicators B, C, D and E. On the basis of these indicators port authorities and other administrations will be encouraged to provide incentives to ships classified with indicators A or B, thus sending - it is the IMO's wish - a clear signal to both the market and the the financial sector. Disincentives are also provided: for example, a D-rated vessel for three consecutive years, or classified E, will be required to submit a plan of measures to achieve a C or higher rating.

These amendments to Annex VI of MARPOL are expected to will enter into force on 1 November 2022, with the introduction of mandatory EEXI and CCI certification from january 2023. On the basis of these dates, the first annual report will be carried out in 2023 and the first rating ships will then be assigned in 2024. A clause of review of the measures requires the IMO to review the effectiveness of CII and EEXI requirements by January 1, 2026 and, if necessary, developments and adopt further changes. In the course of its work, the MEPC Committee adopted other amendments, including some relating to Annex I of MARPOL to the in order to introduce a ban on use as a naval fuel heavy fuel oil (HFO) and also its transport arctic waters from July 1, 2024.

Disappointment at the weakness of the measures approved by the IMO is was expressed by the non-governmental organisation Transport & Environment, which denounced how, on the basis of those measures, the the world's merchant fleet will be required to reduce its carbon intensity of just 1.5% per year, target - pointed out T&E -- that's what you would get proceeding with the "business as usual" and that "it is well below the 7% annual reduction required for the objectives of the Paris Agreement.'

"The proposal - deplored Faig Abbasov, director of T&E for shipping - shows total disregard for climatology and it is nothing more than a cosmetic measure.' "Meanwhile, the IMO - added Abbasov - is interfering in the procedures democratic reforms of the EU by seeking to curb its plans to reduce the pollution of ships is unacceptable.' According to T&E, in fact, the UN agency is trying to to persuade the European Union to accept the adoption of global measures for the decarbonization of shipping, thus avoiding introduce European regional measures, globalization of the issue which is also desired by the shipowners' industry, which is afraid of to have to conteas with regional measures that would risk altering the competitiveness of the shipping.

Recalling that the European Union is preparing to include maritime transport in its system of exchange of emissions as next month the European Commission will present specific legislative proposals (the "Fit for 55") which will include the revision and any extension of the scope of the EU ETS system including transport, Transport & Environment has therefore urged the EU to 'resist all attempts by the IMO to prevent it from taking effective regional measures to reduce the climate impact of maritime transport in Europe.'







