June 18, 2021
- The IMO has taken steps to reduce by 40%
the carbon intensity of shipping by 2030
-
- Abbasov (T&E): They are a cosmetic measure. Transport &
Environment urges EU to 'resist all attempts to
imo to prevent it from taking effective regional measures to
reducing the climate impact of maritime transport in Europe'
-
- At the end, yesterday, of the eight days of work of the Marine
Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), the Committee for
protection of the marine environment of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO), the United Nations agency to which it is
entrusted with the task of overseeing the security and protection of the
maritime transport and the prevention of marine pollution and
caused by ships, measures have been taken to
to implement the decarbonisation of shipping, measures
that are focused on setting an efficiency rating
energy efficiency of ships. These measures have been introduced with
the adoption of amendments to Annex VI to the Convention
international law for the prevention of pollution caused by
(MARPOL), an annex which sees 100 Contracting States
represent 96.65% of the world's merchant fleet in terms of
gross tonnage.
-
- In his closing speech to the MEPC meeting, the
Secretary-General of the IMO, Kitack Lim, summed up the
results achieved with the work, starting from the adoption of the
'amendments to Annex VI to MARPOL concerning measures
in the short term - he explained - containing both technical and
(EEXI) and operational (CII and CII ratings), with the aim of obtaining
a reduction in carbon intensity of at least 10%
40% by 2030, as agreed under the Initial GHG
Strategy.' In addition, Lim specified that there were
"the adoption of seven related guidelines in order to
support the implementation of the amendments to Annex VI of the
MARPOL' and 'the approval and analysis of the outcome of the
comprehensive impact assessment and the decision to keep the
impacts of the measures under control and to learn from the
put into practice.' In addition, Lim recalled that
'concrete discussions on medium-term and medium-term measures' have also been initiated.
long-term and a work plan was approved on a
structured path leading in 2023 to the revision of the
initial strategy on greenhouse gases.'
-
- The short-term measures mentioned by the Secretary-General
the IMO will be based on the imposition of the obligation for all
ships to calculate their Energy Efficiency Existing Ship (EEXI)
index), as a technical requirement to reduce the intensity of
carbon, and to establish their operational intensity indicator
carbon intensity indicator (CII) and their CII rating
(
of the 18th
November 2020).
-
- The EEXI index should be calculated for
at least 400 tonnes gross tonnage on the basis of different
values established according to the type of ship and categories
dimensions of the vessel. The EEXI index will indicate
the energy efficiency of the ship compared to a value of
reference. Ships will have to meet a specific EEXI index
based on a reduction factor required and expressed as
percentage of the reference value.
-
- The CII indicator, on the other hand, will determine the
annual reduction necessary to ensure the continuous improvement of the
the ship's operational carbon intensity as part of the
a specific rating level. The annual operational CIP
actual achieved must be documented and verified
compared to the required annual operational CII. This is in order to
determine the carbon intensity assessment
operational, an assessment that will be marked with the
classifications A, B, C, D and E indicating a level
of higher, lower, moderate energy performance,
lower and lower minor. The level of performance must be
be recorded in the energy efficiency management plan
ship (SEEMP).
-
- In particular, carbon intensity connects the
greenhouse gas emissions produced at the amount of
transported goods in relation to the distance travelled. Ships
will receive an assessment of their energy efficiency and will be
assigned them an indicator that will be A to mark the
the best degree of energy efficiency followed, on a
indicators B, C, D and E. On the basis of these
indicators port authorities and other administrations
will be encouraged to provide incentives to ships
classified with indicators A or B, thus sending - it is
the IMO's wish - a clear signal to both the market and the
the financial sector. Disincentives are also provided: for example,
a D-rated vessel for three consecutive years, or
classified E, will be required to submit a plan of measures
to achieve a C or higher rating.
-
- These amendments to Annex VI of MARPOL are expected to
will enter into force on 1 November 2022, with the introduction of
mandatory EEXI and CCI certification from
january 2023. On the basis of these dates, the first
annual report will be carried out in 2023 and the first rating
ships will then be assigned in 2024. A clause of
review of the measures requires the IMO to review the effectiveness of
CII and EEXI requirements by January 1, 2026 and, if necessary,
developments and adopt further changes.
-
- In the course of its work, the MEPC Committee adopted other
amendments, including some relating to Annex I of MARPOL to the
in order to introduce a ban on use as a naval fuel
heavy fuel oil (HFO) and also its transport
arctic waters from July 1, 2024.
-
- Disappointment at the weakness of the measures approved by the IMO is
was expressed by the non-governmental organisation Transport &
Environment, which denounced how, on the basis of those measures, the
the world's merchant fleet will be required to reduce its
carbon intensity of just 1.5% per year, target -
pointed out T&E -- that's what you would get
proceeding with the "business as usual" and that "it is
well below the 7% annual reduction required for
the objectives of the Paris Agreement.'
-
- "The proposal - deplored Faig Abbasov, director of T&E
for shipping - shows total disregard for climatology and
it is nothing more than a cosmetic measure.' "Meanwhile,
the IMO - added Abbasov - is interfering in the procedures
democratic reforms of the EU by seeking to curb its plans to reduce
the pollution of ships is unacceptable.'
According to T&E, in fact, the UN agency is trying to
to persuade the European Union to accept the adoption of global measures
for the decarbonization of shipping, thus avoiding
introduce European regional measures, globalization of the issue
which is also desired by the shipowners' industry, which is afraid of
to have to conteas with regional measures that
would risk altering the competitiveness of the
shipping.
-
- Recalling that the European Union is preparing to include
maritime transport in its system of exchange of
emissions as next month the European Commission
will present specific legislative proposals (the "Fit
for 55") which will include the revision and any
extension of the scope of the EU ETS system
including transport, Transport & Environment has
therefore urged the EU to 'resist all attempts by the IMO
to prevent it from taking effective regional measures to reduce
the climate impact of maritime transport in Europe.'
