



June 18, 2021

Original news Assarmatori, yes to genoa's mandatory Blue Agreement provided that it is applied in all ports Italian

The association highlights the need not to disperse the resources for the electrification of quays

At the hearing held yesterday morning at the Fourth Commission, Territory and Environment, of the Liguria Region, Michele Francioni, member of the ShipTechnology Technical Commission, Maritime Safety & Environment by Assarmatori, expressed the in favour of the shipowners' association with respect to the possibility, while maintaining the characteristic of voluntarism, extension of the "Genoa Blue Agreement" application, the agreement first signed in 2019 under which the ships of signatory companies, before entering the ports of Genoa and Savona, must switch to the use of fuel with a maximum sulphur content not exceeding 0.10% by mass. Initially, the voluntary agreement concerned only ships passengers, while since last April it has been extended to all the types of commercial ships.

However, according to Assarmatori, if you want to make that mandatory agreement, it would be essential that the same rules were applied in a unique and uniform way even in all other Italian ports, thus avoiding penalising some or certain types of ships and to create distortions in the market maritime transport.

Other topics were also addressed during the hearing, including that of the electrification of the quays that Assarmatori considers it to be a fundamental project and rightly included among those to be financed with pnrr. For the association, however, it is necessary to concentrate the resources allocated for this purpose in ports where regular line services are operated and on the platforms in dock the ships that can really benefit from the connection to the port power line. For Assarmatori, In fact, wasting resources on rain would be a serious mistake.







