June 18, 2021
- Assarmatori, yes to genoa's mandatory
Blue Agreement provided that it is applied in all ports
- The association highlights the need not to disperse the
resources for the electrification of quays
- At the hearing held yesterday morning at the Fourth
Commission, Territory and Environment, of the Liguria Region, Michele
Francioni, member of the ShipTechnology Technical Commission,
Maritime Safety & Environment by Assarmatori, expressed the
in favour of the shipowners' association with respect to the possibility,
while maintaining the characteristic of voluntarism,
extension of the "Genoa Blue Agreement" application,
the agreement first signed in 2019 under which the
ships of signatory companies, before entering the ports of
Genoa and Savona, must switch to the use of fuel with a
maximum sulphur content not exceeding 0.10% by mass.
Initially, the voluntary agreement concerned only ships
passengers, while since last April it has been extended to all
the types of commercial ships.
- However, according to Assarmatori, if you want to make
that mandatory agreement, it would be essential that the same
rules were applied in a unique and uniform way even in all
other Italian ports, thus avoiding penalising some
or certain types of ships and to create distortions in the market
maritime transport.
- Other topics were also addressed during the hearing,
including that of the electrification of the quays that Assarmatori
considers it to be a fundamental project and rightly included among
those to be financed with pnrr. For the association, however, it is
necessary to concentrate the resources allocated for this purpose in ports
where regular line services are operated and on the platforms in
dock the ships that can really benefit from the
connection to the port power line. For Assarmatori,
In fact, wasting resources on rain would be a serious mistake.
