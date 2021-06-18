



June 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news If the global blue economy were a nation, it would be part of the G7

This was underlined by the Secretary-General of the Federation of of the Sea

"If the global blue economy were compared to an economy national, would be the seventh largest in the world and would part of the G7.' Laurence Martin pointed this out yesterday, Secretary-General of the Federation of the Sea, in his speech introduction to the webinar "The nautical route: economy, health, environment and the future" organized by the Section of the Spezia di ATENA (Italian Association of Naval Techniques) in collaboration with dltm (Ligurian District of Sea) and SEA FUTURE 2021.

Martin recalled that in the European Union alone the blue economy provides 4.5 million direct jobs. Pointing out that a sustainable blue economy will create opportunities concrete solutions for the creation of new jobs and new businesses, the Secretary-General of the Federation of the Sea stressed which follows from here "the importance of the blue economy for a country like ours where maritime activities annually produce goods and services worth 34 billion euros (2% gdp) and buy from other branches of the economy supplies of 20 billion euros, providing employment at 530 thousand euros people.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail