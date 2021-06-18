|
June 18, 2021
- If the global blue economy were a nation, it would be part
of the G7
-
- This was underlined by the Secretary-General of the Federation of
of the Sea
-
- "If the global blue economy were compared to an economy
national, would be the seventh largest in the world and would
part of the G7.' Laurence Martin pointed this out yesterday,
Secretary-General of the Federation of the Sea, in his speech
introduction to the webinar "The nautical route: economy,
health, environment and the future" organized by the Section of the
Spezia di ATENA (Italian Association of Naval Techniques) in
collaboration with dltm (Ligurian District of
Sea) and SEA FUTURE 2021.
-
- Martin recalled that in the European Union alone the blue economy
provides 4.5 million direct jobs. Pointing out that
a sustainable blue economy will create opportunities
concrete solutions for the creation of new jobs and new businesses,
the Secretary-General of the Federation of the Sea stressed
which follows from here "the importance of the blue economy for a country
like ours where maritime activities annually
produce goods and services worth 34 billion euros (2%
gdp) and buy from other branches of the economy
supplies of 20 billion euros, providing employment at 530 thousand euros
people.'
