



June 18, 2021

Original news The shipowners' industry is disappointed by the deferral examination of the proposal to set up a fund for the decarbonization of shipping

What are we waiting for, bimco, clia, intercargo, Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and WSC

The world associations representing non- commented on the outcome of the work of the seventy-sixth meeting of the Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), concluded yesterday in London, if not to manifest their lukewarm favour with respect to the decision of governments to continue working on the project to create a research and development fund for the value of five billion dollars aimed at allowing shipping industry to implement the decarbonisation of the maritime transport, an initiative that has been proposed to the end of 2019 from the same sector ( of the 18th December 2019). I applauded the fact that, in the acceptance of the proposal, but its own assessment is been deferred.

In a joint note, the associations BIMCO, CLIA, Intercargo, Interferry, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intertanko, IPTA and the World Shipping Council (WSC) expressed their own disappointment that once again you have to wait for the next meeting before we can consider the proposal, The eight organisations have pointed out that in recent years three years the research and development fund aimed at speeding up the development and introduction of zero-emission technologies and fuels emissions for maritime transport, which - they recalled - are essential to allow the sector to decarbonise, it is developed in depth and is 'the only proposal concrete on the table and can be agreed and put in place by 2023.'

"We urgently need - continues the note - to expand and accelerate research and development of technologies and fuels to zero carbon emissions. But innovation is not free. In order to promote innovation, industry is willing to secure funding of five billion dollars without any cost to governments, giving all nations equal access to and technologies promoted by the Fund. So -- you ask the eight associations - what are we waiting for?'







