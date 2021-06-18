|
June 18, 2021
- The shipowners' industry is disappointed by the deferral
examination of the proposal to set up a fund for the
decarbonization of shipping
- What are we waiting for, bimco, clia, intercargo,
Interferry, ICS, Intertanko, IPTA and WSC
- The world associations representing non-
commented on the outcome of the work of the seventy-sixth meeting of the
Committee of the International Maritime Organization (IMO),
concluded yesterday in London, if not to manifest their lukewarm
favour with respect to the decision of governments to continue working
on the project to create a research and development fund for the
value of five billion dollars aimed at allowing
shipping industry to implement the decarbonisation of the
maritime transport, an initiative that has been proposed to the
end of 2019 from the same sector
(
of the 18th
December 2019). I applauded the fact that, in the
acceptance of the proposal, but its own assessment is
been deferred.
- In a joint note, the associations BIMCO, CLIA, Intercargo,
Interferry, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intertanko,
IPTA and the World Shipping Council (WSC) expressed their
own disappointment that once again you have to
wait for the next meeting before we can consider the
proposal, The eight organisations have pointed out that in recent years
three years the research and development fund aimed at speeding up the
development and introduction of zero-emission technologies and fuels
emissions for maritime transport, which - they recalled - are
essential to allow the sector to decarbonise, it is
developed in depth and is 'the only proposal
concrete on the table and can be agreed and put in place
by 2023.'
- "We urgently need - continues the note - to expand
and accelerate research and development of technologies and fuels to
zero carbon emissions. But innovation is not free.
In order to promote innovation, industry is willing to
secure funding of five billion dollars without any
cost to governments, giving all nations equal access to
and technologies promoted by the Fund. So -- you ask the
eight associations - what are we waiting for?'
