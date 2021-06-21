



June 21, 2021

Original news Filt Cgil calls for the establishment of the Employment Agency for the canal port of Cagliari

Proposed use of the funds identified by the Sostegni decree encore

Filt Cgil calls for the establishment of the Employment Agency to the canal port of Cagliari, a company whose creation is has been envisaged to ensure the employment of workers cict employees, the company that operated the container terminal at Porto Canale, which has been inactive for almost two years now. the union underlined the absolute importance of creating the Agency "using, in the start-up phase - proposed Filt Cgil - the funds identified by the Sostegni bis decree.' "The timing - highlighted the union -- they are very narrow and it is therefore necessary to accelerate the safety path of about 200 or so workers while waiting for the interest of the operator to materialise international QTerminals for the detection of former CICT plants and the consequent absorption of the workers already to them dedicated.' Qterminals is the Qatari company that in recent days has sent its own delegation to visit the Port of Cagliari ( of the 16th June 2021).

According to the Federation of Transport of the Cgil, "it is necessary to complete the process for the realization of ZES and Zona Franca and we consider it essential the complete restoration and safely occurred at the transhipment terminal preparatory to the rapid resumption of activities.'

"Our attention- concluded the organization trade union - remains high and we will continue to talk to the government and ministries for a quick conclusion of the whole affair to give a concrete perspective at cagliari airport and a future better to the two thousand families who have been out of this world for about a year







