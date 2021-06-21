|
- Filt Cgil calls for the establishment of the Employment Agency to
the canal port of Cagliari, a company whose creation is
has been envisaged to ensure the employment of workers
cict employees, the company that operated the container terminal
at Porto Canale, which has been inactive for almost two years now. the
union underlined the absolute importance of creating the Agency
"using, in the start-up phase - proposed Filt Cgil - the
funds identified by the Sostegni bis decree.' "The timing -
highlighted the union -- they are very narrow and it is therefore necessary to
accelerate the safety path of about 200 or so
workers while waiting for the interest of the operator to materialise
international QTerminals for the detection of former CICT plants
and the consequent absorption of the workers already to them
dedicated.' Qterminals is the Qatari company that
in recent days has sent its own delegation to visit the
Port of Cagliari
(
of the 16th
June 2021).
-
- According to the Federation of Transport of the Cgil, "it is
necessary to complete the process for the realization of ZES and
Zona Franca and we consider it essential the complete restoration and
safely occurred at the transhipment terminal preparatory to the
rapid resumption of activities.'
-
- "Our attention- concluded the organization
trade union - remains high and we will continue to talk to the government and
ministries for a quick conclusion of the whole affair to give
a concrete perspective at cagliari airport and a future
better to the two thousand families who have been out of this world for about a year
