



June 21, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Cisl calls for clarity on the future of the container terminal Cagliari and its workers

Cuccello and Diamante: after three years of talking about it, the Special Economic Zone has not yet been established

At the end of today's meeting on the future of the container terminal at the Porto Canale of Cagliari and its workers, held at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Andrea Cuccello, Confederal Secretary of the CISL, and Maurizio Diamante, National Secretary of Fit-Cisl, asked that clarity is made on the path in progress to relaunch the Port Channel: "we want to understand - they explained - where we are, what is missing and who has to do what and above all that it accelerates. Today's meeting - they pointed out - is positive because took place after a period of slowing down of the dispute, also because of the change of government. But now we can't waste more time: women workers and workers are entitled to uncertainty about their future."

"To date, as was also evident from the meeting - continued Cuccello and Diamond -- lights and shadows persist. between the first of which we certainly note the restoration work of the outgoing company, which contribute to making the port more attractiveness to investors, and in fact QTerminals has made forward and other companies most likely the Follow. However, urgent problems persist, such as example the fact that, after three years of talking about it, the Zone Special Economic Has not yet been established, yet it is indispensable for investors.'

"It is equally crucial," concluded the representatives of the union -- let a rule be built that allows to give professional continuity and income, in addition to that adequate training, to the dockers who ended up in the meshes of the naspi and who have long lived in the uncertainty of an agency, by build on what is already happening at the port of Gioia Tauro and Taranto, which agency is not yet".







