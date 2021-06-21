|
- Cisl calls for clarity on the future of the container terminal
Cagliari and its workers
- Cuccello and Diamante: after three years of talking about it, the
Special Economic Zone has not yet been established
- At the end of today's meeting on the future of the container
terminal at the Porto Canale of Cagliari and its workers, held
at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Andrea Cuccello, Confederal Secretary of the CISL, and
Maurizio Diamante, National Secretary of Fit-Cisl, asked
that clarity is made on the path in progress to relaunch the Port
Channel: "we want to understand - they explained - where we are,
what is missing and who has to do what and above all that it accelerates.
Today's meeting - they pointed out - is positive because
took place after a period of slowing down of the dispute,
also because of the change of government. But now we can't
waste more time: women workers and workers are entitled to
uncertainty about their future."
- "To date, as was also evident from the meeting -
continued Cuccello and Diamond -- lights and shadows persist. between
the first of which we certainly note the restoration work of the
outgoing company, which contribute to making the port more
attractiveness to investors, and in fact QTerminals has
made forward and other companies most likely the
Follow. However, urgent problems persist, such as
example the fact that, after three years of talking about it, the Zone
Special Economic Has not yet been established, yet it is
indispensable for investors.'
- "It is equally crucial," concluded the
representatives of the union -- let a rule be built that
allows to give professional continuity and income, in addition to
that adequate training, to the dockers who ended up in the meshes of the
naspi and who have long lived in the uncertainty of an agency, by
build on what is already happening at the port
of Gioia Tauro and Taranto, which agency is not yet".
