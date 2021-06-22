



June 22, 2021

It is aimed at speeding up the vaccination of all maritime workers

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has joined the campaign #ShoutOutForSeafarers launched by the armament world to remind governments of the urgent need to vaccinate all maritime workers, urging all shipping companies and all national stakeholders competent authorities so that the masters of ships anchored in port sound their sirens at 12.00 p.m., local time, next 25 June on the occasion of the Maritime Day that is celebrated every year on the initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Confitarma recalled that last year a similar campaign had drawn attention to the crew change crisis and that, one year later, the number of seafarers affected by health restrictions imposed by governments to the Covid-19 pandemic has halved to 200,000. However, due to new variants of the virus, coming from especially from India, in many countries we are witnessing the reintegration of travel bans. The shipowners' confederation italy therefore highlighted the urgent need to allow access for seafarers to vaccines, considering that more than half of the of the international maritime workforce comes from developing countries development that have limited stocks of vaccines.

