June 22, 2021
- Confitarma joined the campaign #ShoutOutForSeafarers
- It is aimed at speeding up the vaccination of all
maritime workers
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has joined the
campaign #ShoutOutForSeafarers launched by the armament
world to remind governments of the urgent need to
vaccinate all maritime workers, urging all
shipping companies and all national stakeholders
competent authorities so that the masters of ships anchored in port
sound their sirens at 12.00 p.m., local time, next 25
June on the occasion of the Maritime Day that is celebrated every
year on the initiative of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
- Confitarma recalled that last year a similar campaign
had drawn attention to the crew change crisis
and that, one year later, the number of seafarers
affected by health restrictions imposed by governments to
the Covid-19 pandemic has halved to 200,000.
However, due to new variants of the virus, coming from
especially from India, in many countries we are witnessing the
reintegration of travel bans. The shipowners' confederation
italy therefore highlighted the urgent need to allow access for
seafarers to vaccines, considering that more than half of the
of the international maritime workforce comes from developing countries
development that have limited stocks of vaccines.
- The initiative can also be supported through the
social networks, using the hashtags #ShoutOutForSeafarers and
#FairFuture4Seafarers and #DayoftheSeafarer.
