



June 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Container traffic at Chinese seaports in May increased by +11.4%

Total goods moveded amounted to 879.2 million tonnes (+8.9%), of which 357.0 million tonnes of international traffic (+7.7%)

Last month, Chinese ports moved 1.38 billion tonnes of goods, with an increase of +10.3% on May 2020, of which 879.2 million tonnes were moveded by seaports (+8,9%) and 505.6 million tonnes generated by inland ports (+12,8%).

The only international traffic moved by seaports amounted to 357.0 million tonnes of goods, with a up +7.7%. Last month, the main seaport for volume of foreign traffic turned out to be Ningbo-Zhoushan with 47.6 million tonnes moveded (+1.0%) followed by the ports of Qingdao with 40.6 million tonnes (+6.8%), Shanghai with 34.3 million tons (+7.9%), Rizhao with 27.1 million tonnes (+4.2%) and Tianjin with 26.2 million tonnes (+19.7%).

In May 2021, the only total containerised traffic chinese ports amounted to 24.4 million euros (+12.5%), of which 21.5 million teu were moved from ports maritime workers (+11.4%) and 2.9 million teu from in-house ports (+21.2%). The largest volume of container traffic is port of Shanghai with 3.8 million teu (+4,7%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.8 million teu (+16.9%), Shenzhen with 2.3 million teu (+29.3%), Guangzhou with 2.0 million (+1.5%), Tianjin with 2.0 million teu (+21.8%) and Qingdao with 2.0 million teu (+15.6%).

In the first five months of this year, total traffic goods moveded by Chinese ports was 6.28 billion tons of loads, with an increase of +15.2% on the same period of 2020, of which 4.10 billion tonnes seaports (+12.4%) and 2.18 billion from inland port (+20.7%).

The only international traffic moved by seaports in the first five months of 2021 stood at 1.74 billion (+9.9%). The largest volumes of traffic international level were moved from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan (238.4 million tonnes, +12.7%), Qingdao (194.2 million tonnes) +7.8%), Shanghai (168.3 million tonnes, +11.8%), Rizhao (140.7 million tonnes, +8.3%) and Tianjin (123.0 million tonnes, +9.4%).

Container traffic alone moveded over the period January-May this year amounted to 113.9 million (+16.8%), of which 100.6 million teu passed through ports maritime workers (+15.8%) and 13.3 million teu for inland ports (+24,8%). Leading the ranking of the first container ports national traffic volume moveded during this period is Shanghai with 18.8 million teu (+14.5%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 13.2 million teu (+23.5%), Shenzhen with 11.9 million teu (+34.4%), Guangzhou with 9.7 million teu (+11.4%), Qingdao with 9.5 million teu (+12.4%) and Tianjin with 8.3 million teu (+20.0%).











