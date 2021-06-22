|
June 22, 2021
- Container traffic at Chinese seaports in May
increased by +11.4%
- Total goods moveded amounted to 879.2
million tonnes (+8.9%), of which 357.0 million tonnes of
international traffic (+7.7%)
Last month, Chinese ports moved 1.38 billion
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +10.3% on May 2020,
of which 879.2 million tonnes were moveded by seaports
(+8,9%) and 505.6 million tonnes generated by inland ports
(+12,8%).
- The only international traffic moved by seaports
amounted to 357.0 million tonnes of goods, with a
up +7.7%. Last month, the main seaport for
volume of foreign traffic turned out to be
Ningbo-Zhoushan with 47.6 million tonnes moveded (+1.0%)
followed by the ports of Qingdao with 40.6 million tonnes (+6.8%),
Shanghai with 34.3 million tons (+7.9%), Rizhao with 27.1
million tonnes (+4.2%) and Tianjin with 26.2 million
tonnes (+19.7%).
- In May 2021, the only total containerised traffic
chinese ports amounted to 24.4 million euros
(+12.5%), of which 21.5 million teu were moved from ports
maritime workers (+11.4%) and 2.9 million teu from in-house ports (+21.2%).
The largest volume of container traffic is
port of Shanghai with 3.8 million teu
(+4,7%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.8 million teu (+16.9%),
Shenzhen with 2.3 million teu (+29.3%), Guangzhou with 2.0 million
(+1.5%), Tianjin with 2.0 million teu (+21.8%) and Qingdao
with 2.0 million teu (+15.6%).
- In the first five months of this year, total traffic
goods moveded by Chinese ports was 6.28 billion
tons of loads, with an increase of +15.2% on the
same period of 2020, of which 4.10 billion tonnes
seaports (+12.4%) and 2.18 billion from
inland port (+20.7%).
- The only international traffic moved by seaports
in the first five months of 2021 stood at 1.74 billion
(+9.9%). The largest volumes of traffic
international level were moved from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan
(238.4 million tonnes, +12.7%), Qingdao (194.2 million tonnes)
+7.8%), Shanghai (168.3 million tonnes, +11.8%),
Rizhao (140.7 million tonnes, +8.3%) and Tianjin (123.0 million
tonnes, +9.4%).
- Container traffic alone moveded over the period
January-May this year amounted to 113.9 million
(+16.8%), of which 100.6 million teu passed through ports
maritime workers (+15.8%) and 13.3 million teu for inland ports
(+24,8%). Leading the ranking of the first container ports
national traffic volume moveded during this period is
Shanghai with 18.8 million teu (+14.5%) followed by Ningbo-Zhoushan
with 13.2 million teu (+23.5%), Shenzhen with 11.9 million teu
(+34.4%), Guangzhou with 9.7 million teu (+11.4%), Qingdao with 9.5
million teu (+12.4%) and Tianjin with 8.3 million teu (+20.0%).
