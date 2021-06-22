|
|
|
|
June 22, 2021
|
|
- Confitarma's point of view on service contracts
seafarers useful to ensure territorial continuity with the
Sardinia
-
- Grimaldi: management in the free market and without any
contribution has saved about 45
million euros per year compared to the previous €72 million disbursed
in favor of only one operator
-
- At today's hearing in the Commission
Transport, postal services and telecommunications of the Chamber, in relation to
joint examination of the legislative proposals on continuity
sardinia, the Italian Shipowners' Confederation
(Confitarma), by the Voice of the President of the Navigation Commission
short-range of the association, Guido Grimaldi, specified
that, with regard to the two legislative proposals, "we can only
disagree on the express criterion of solvency
european shipowner acquiring the service contract
public sector, as the latter must ensure that it is complying with the
form and content in all its part; how can't we not
share - said Grimaldi - the possibility of
stakeholders in the services conference in order to
always have a constructive, useful and necessary contribution,
since the latter represent the market.'
-
- 'With regard to the use of vessels not exceeding 18 years of age of
age, reported by both bills - has
continued Grimaldi - it is worth remembering that even today,
ships over 50 years of age are used in Sardinia
years: therefore it would perhaps be a little exaggerated to request such a
limit for lines in the Convention.' Confitarma's proposal
is therefore to set the limit of 25 years of age for
ships used on the lines in agreement, with vessels between 20 and 20
25 years of age who may present a certificate of
eligibility issued by Port State Control or a regulatory body
international certification certifying their suitability
from the point of view of the safety and quality of the
service.
-
- In addition, according to Confitarma, certain requirements of calls such as
frequency or speed required sometimes turn out not to be
necessary, excessive and even in contradiction with the agenda
national and European level on sustainability and reduction of
co2 emissions. "We even go - he pointed out
Guido Grimaldi - in the opposite direction, as they require
to shipowners daily frequencies on lines where it might be enough
a three-week service.' Also with regard to the
cruising speed, which on several calls is required
about 22 knots, confitarma would result in a
increase in cost and a more than proportional increase in
harmful emissions, while these lines could be served
even with a speed of no more than 19.5 knots.
-
- Recalling that "today the Ministry of Infrastructure and
sustainable mobility, although beledly it has prepared
of the calls for which calls have already been identified
successful tenderers such as, for example, in the case of tremiti lines
naples-cagliari-palermo, while for other lines from the calls do not
the award has been reached, as for genoa-porto
Torres, or even the race went deserted, as for the
Civitavecchia-Cagliari-Arbatrax» guido Grimaldi has
stressed that in any case "thanks to the work carried out by the
italian shipowners, the market has not only failed but, at
difference of the past, the Naples-Palermo lines,
Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania, Livorno-Cagliari and Genoa-Olbia, are
have all been guaranteed, served in the free market and without any
contribution of the State. This - specified the
representative of Confitarma referring to the previous management of the
of the routes in agreement entrusted to tirrenia of the Onorato group
Shipowners - saved around EUR 45 million
compared to the previous €72 million per year paid out by the
in favour of only one operator. This enormous saving - he noted
Grimaldi - should be reinvested in a mixed model for the
territorial continuity by supporting road hauliers
sardinians or those who work for Sardinia through contributions
equal to 100 euros per truck on board. Part of this saving
instead it could be used on lines not subject to
convention, as already with maximum tariffs set by the
call and, in part, could be intended for Sardinian citizens,
law enforcement agencies, doctors, healthcare professionals or categories in
difficulties.'
-
- During the hearing, the Director-General of Confitarma,
Luca Sisto, also drew attention to the important role of
carried out by the Italian fleet dedicated to cabotage trafficking of
goods, in particular energy products, which contribute to
ensure the "energy" continuity of the
populations and industrial activities of the island. "These
services, as a result of the liberalisation carried out at
- recalled Sisto - have long been exposed to the
competition from foreign operators who often benefit from
economic and operational objectives granted by their respective countries. This situation
- he denounced - is seriously jeopoing competitiveness
italian companies in the supply sector
energy sector, which is an important strategic asset for the
country. It is therefore necessary for the legislator to open as soon as possible
reflection on the subject in order to identify the most
suitable, for example in France a proportion of these trades are
national operators, in order to deal with the situation.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail