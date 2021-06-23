



June 23, 2021

Tarlazzi: the risk is that of the exploitation of work and an opaque system in terms of legality and often the preserve of organized crime

In addition to the resources, starting from those of the National Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) approved by the Commission yesterday european union, for the logistics sector it is necessary to introduce interventions to prevent its degradation and to eliminate exploitation. the highlighted Uiltrasporti by pointing out that the pandemic has brought out how strategic a transport system is efficient and integrated logistics for the relaunch and competitiveness of the country.

'Pnrr, ' noted the Secretary-General of the trade union organization, Claudio Tarlazzi - faces the issue of major infrastructure and last mile with the country's main interconnection nodes both national and European. However, it serves, in order to enhance the investments and regenerate the country, better qualify the the productive fabric through industrial policies that towards greater sizing of companies. the current size, especially in logistics, net of multinational companies, is about nine employees. We are therefore in presence of companies with poor penetration capacity in the international markets but above all companies that are not inclined to product, process, job enhancement and innovation investments in health and safety at work. The poor sizing of companies - noted Tarlazzi - feeds therefore a system of procurement and sub-contracts for which they serve greater controls by the competent bodies in order to eliminate abuses and eluments that are leading to a " the entire sector, perpetuating the exploitation of the work that leads to the impoverishment of the overall system."

"It serves, on a par with what is being done in the public sector - tarlazzi again noted - introduce rules of support to contracts also in the private system that provide for the equal economic treatment and the application of the same contract for the entire supply chain, eliminating the economic advantage for those who contract not for organizational logics, but only for reduce management costs. The national collective agreement transport and logistics work as well as hygiene environment and railway activities already provides for the mandatory application for the entire supply chain but the lack of controls makes this rule easily circumvented. A condition must therefore be created to strengthen it and equally there must be joint and several liability for companies leaders who cannot shirk responsibility for what that happens in the award of their contracts. For example, Amazon, with an algorithm of ownership -- denounced the secretary general of Uiltrasporti - imposes rhythms and workloads on employees of the contracting companies, also inducing them to break the highway code in order to comply with delivery times.'

"Without these interventions," concluded Tarlazzi, "the procurement system will remain a strongly dequalified, characterized by the exploitation of labour, weakening of the social and economic conditions of workers, a system that is not transparent in terms of legality, often the prerogative of organised crime.'







