|
|
|
|
June 23, 2021
|
|
- Uiltrasporti calls for action to prevent
degradation of the logistics sector
-
- Tarlazzi: the risk is that of the exploitation of
work and an opaque system in terms of legality
and often the preserve of organized crime
-
- In addition to the resources, starting from those of the National
Recovery and Resilience (PNRR) approved by the Commission yesterday
european union, for the logistics sector it is necessary to introduce interventions
to prevent its degradation and to eliminate exploitation. the
highlighted Uiltrasporti by pointing out that the pandemic has
brought out how strategic a transport system is
efficient and integrated logistics for the relaunch and
competitiveness of the country.
-
- 'Pnrr, ' noted the Secretary-General
of the trade union organization, Claudio Tarlazzi - faces
the issue of major infrastructure and
last mile with the country's main interconnection nodes
both national and European. However, it serves, in order to enhance the
investments and regenerate the country, better qualify the
the productive fabric through industrial policies that
towards greater sizing of companies. the
current size, especially in logistics, net of
multinational companies, is about nine employees. We are therefore in
presence of companies with poor penetration capacity in the
international markets but above all companies that are not inclined to
product, process, job enhancement and innovation
investments in health and safety at work. The poor
sizing of companies - noted Tarlazzi - feeds
therefore a system of procurement and sub-contracts for which they serve
greater controls by the competent bodies in order to
eliminate abuses and eluments that are leading to a "
the entire sector, perpetuating the exploitation of the
work that leads to the impoverishment of the overall system."
-
- "It serves, on a par with what is being done in the
public sector - tarlazzi again noted - introduce rules of
support to contracts also in the private system that provide for the
equal economic treatment and the application of the same
contract for the entire supply chain, eliminating the economic advantage
for those who contract not for organizational logics, but only for
reduce management costs. The national collective agreement
transport and logistics work as well as hygiene
environment and railway activities already provides for
the mandatory application for the entire supply chain
but the lack of controls makes this rule easily circumvented.
A condition must therefore be created to strengthen it and equally
there must be joint and several liability for companies
leaders who cannot shirk responsibility for what
that happens in the award of their contracts. For example, Amazon, with
an algorithm of ownership -- denounced the secretary
general of Uiltrasporti - imposes rhythms and workloads on
employees of the contracting companies, also inducing them to break
the highway code in order to comply with delivery times.'
-
- "Without these interventions," concluded Tarlazzi, "the
procurement system will remain a strongly
dequalified, characterized by the exploitation of labour,
weakening of the social and economic conditions of workers,
a system that is not transparent in terms of legality, often
the prerogative of organised crime.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail