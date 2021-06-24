|
June 24, 2021
- SEA Europe, disappointed by the measures taken by the IMO for the
reduction of maritime transport emissions, calls on the EU to
act with determination
-
- Tytgat: this requires ambitious goals, tools
appropriate for shipping as well as investment aid
for the renewal and modernisation of the fleet
-
- The lack of 'ambition and clarity' is the
main charge made by SEA Europe, the association that
represents the European naval engineering industry, to the package of
measures to improve the energy efficiency of the maritime fleet
world trade that has been adopted in recent days
by the MEPC, the Committee for the Protection of the Marine Environment
International Maritime Organization (IMO), with the aim of
increase the reduction of gas emissions from 2023
greenhouse by ships
(
of the 18th
June 2021). The measures were introduced with amendments
marpol convention and include mandatory requirements both
with regard to the technical standards of the ships that
of ships.
-
- According to SEA Europe, however, in this package of measures '
still absent or are incomplete essential guidelines and remains
regulatory uncertainty that will hinder the
technological development.' In particular, for the association,
'the proposed Energy Efficiency Index (EEXI) for ships
is not binding enough to ensure that the
that the energy saving potential is fully exploited
innovative technologies and alternative fuels
Available. In addition, sea europe noted, the level of
ambition required by the new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) does not
only it is low, but almost belittling. The 11% reductions in the
cii established for the period from 2019 to 2026 - explained
association - are based on the assumption that the transport
maritime union has complied with most of the
short-term obligations as early as the decade 2008-2018.
However, this assumption suffers from an inconsistent use of
definitions of transport activities.'
-
- In addition, SEA Europe noted that sea europe was referring to the review of
effectiveness of the requirements of the EEXI and CCI indices established by
implementation by 1 January 2026, 'the agreed review of the
for 2026 may not result in the necessary strengthening of the
that small island developing states and less
developed have maintained reservations about the need to
avoid 'a disproportionate negative impact on states'.
Therefore - noted the association - it is to be expected
during future IMO deliberations plus exemptions
by the rules than to apply them more rigorously. that
- underlined SEA Europe - will further weaken the
global greenhouse gas reduction potential of
measures, given that it is well known that a significant percentage of
of the world's merchant fleet flies the flag of states that
will require an exemption.'
-
- "Climate protection," said Christophe
Mr Tytgat, Secretary-General of SEA Europe and cesa (Committee of
E.U. Shipbuilding Associations) - requires legal certainty
rather than novels. It is not possible that in 2026, if a
review will reveal that the ambition of the 76th meeting of the
MEPC was not enough to solve the climate crisis, it is possible to
go back in time."
-
- If the world's major shipowners' associations have
time highlighted the need for measures in the field of
mitigation of the environmental impact of shipping are adopted and
implemented globally, i.e. in the IMO, absolutely
thus preventing these measures from being taken at regional level,
antithetical is the opinion of SEA Europe. The association of
European naval companies consider that, 'given that
the IMO is divided and paralyzed, a pulse is needed to
European side.' "However," said SEA Europe, "
it is not enough to increase the percentages of reduction or
move deadlines. The EU - explained SEA Europe highlighting
thus its divergence from the wish expressed
shipowners - should also be at the forefront of the
definition of appropriate instruments for the maritime industry.'
To this end, the Navalmeccanica Association has urged the Commission to
european union 'to support technological neutrality and a
objective-based approach, including for dual-use technologies
use, in order to avoid a reduction in (innovative) technologies
clean fuels and in order to promote the rapid development of clean fuels
alternatives for maritime transport.' "The EU-
explicit Tytgat -- must act now, demonstrating that safeguarding
climate change can be successfully combined with the success
of the environmental technology market: this requires
ambitious targets, appropriate instruments for shipping as well as
investment aid for the renewal and modernisation of the fleet
open to all technology options and all fuels
alternatives.'
-
- SEA Europe's position is not new, having been
simply expanded to the theme of reducing emissions from the
shipping that of safeguarding the interests of companies and
of the European naval and security nations that constitutes its
founding mission. In the light of this, it is by no means
surprising the lack of opinion of ECSA, the Association of
european shipowners, on the decisions taken by the IMO for the
emissions from maritime transport. One's own
duty to protect the interests of European shipowners, who
they're with one foot here and one over there in the sense that they operate
internationally but a substantial proportion of these are
mainly active at European level, has evidently led to the
ecsa's board to choose silence.
|
