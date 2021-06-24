|
|
|
|
June 24, 2021
|
|
- ICS renews its call on governments to give
priority to seafarers for vaccinations
-
- The number of seafarers on board vessels whose number of seafarers on board
enlistment contract has expired
-
- The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) together with the
partner organisations has once again called on governments to give
priority access to seafarers as part of their campaigns to
vaccinations of the population, and this in order to solve
the problem of changing ship crews which is
prevented by the limitations put in place to contain the pandemic
coronavirus. "In my 50 years in the maritime sector," he said.
highlighted the President of the ICS, Esben Poulsson - the crisis of the
crew change is unprecedented for the devastating impact
that he had on seafarers all over the world. We can't -- he
pointed out -- continue to turn a blind eye to the difficult
situation of hundreds of thousands of seafarers. All nations
have benefited from their sacrifice during the pandemic. all
these nations have a duty to give priority to
for vaccinations and to keep the word given
allowing crew changes. The effects of this crisis -
added Poulsson -- we will warn them in the years to come, but today the
governments have the opportunity to take action
significant to safeguard both seafarers and trade
world, and they must seize it."
-
- The ICS recalled that there are currently 200,000 seafarers
affected by restrictions that prevent them from leaving ships,
crisis that - according to the latest data from the Global Maritime Forum -
is getting worse as the number of seafarers who continue to
work on board ships despite their contract having expired
rose from 5.8% last month to 7.4% last month
current.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail