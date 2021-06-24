



June 24, 2021

The number of seafarers on board vessels whose number of seafarers on board enlistment contract has expired

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) together with the partner organisations has once again called on governments to give priority access to seafarers as part of their campaigns to vaccinations of the population, and this in order to solve the problem of changing ship crews which is prevented by the limitations put in place to contain the pandemic coronavirus. "In my 50 years in the maritime sector," he said. highlighted the President of the ICS, Esben Poulsson - the crisis of the crew change is unprecedented for the devastating impact that he had on seafarers all over the world. We can't -- he pointed out -- continue to turn a blind eye to the difficult situation of hundreds of thousands of seafarers. All nations have benefited from their sacrifice during the pandemic. all these nations have a duty to give priority to for vaccinations and to keep the word given allowing crew changes. The effects of this crisis - added Poulsson -- we will warn them in the years to come, but today the governments have the opportunity to take action significant to safeguard both seafarers and trade world, and they must seize it."

The ICS recalled that there are currently 200,000 seafarers affected by restrictions that prevent them from leaving ships, crisis that - according to the latest data from the Global Maritime Forum - is getting worse as the number of seafarers who continue to work on board ships despite their contract having expired rose from 5.8% last month to 7.4% last month current.







