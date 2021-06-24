



June 24, 2021

Original news Negotiations for the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine

Non-binding agreement signed

Singaporean companies Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp Marine have signed a non-binding agreement in order to conduct exclusive negotiations for the merger of their respective activities navalmechanicals carried out by Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp Marine. The proposed concentration - the parties specified - was designed in light of the reduction in exploration and development in the oil field that has occurred in the recent years which has led to a significant decrease in activities of the two companies serving this sector, prolonged decline of the business - they specified Keppel and Sembcorp - which has been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic covid-19, the fall in oil demand and prices 2020 since the energy transition taking place at the level of the from oil to other energy sources. Transition that led Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine themselves to orient themselves towards the renewable energy sector.

The two groups have announced that if the proposed merger goes in port, the new entity will be listed on the Stock Exchange and the shareholders of Sembcorp Marine will hold shares in the new companies while those of Keppel will receive both shares of the new company that a cash consideration up to 500 million Singapore dollars (372 million U.S. dollars).







