June 24, 2021
- Negotiations for the merger of Keppel Offshore & Marine and
Sembcorp Marine
- Non-binding agreement signed
- Singaporean companies Keppel Corporation and Sembcorp
Marine have signed a non-binding agreement in order to conduct
exclusive negotiations for the merger of their respective activities
navalmechanicals carried out by Keppel Offshore & Marine and Sembcorp
Marine. The proposed concentration - the parties specified -
was designed in light of the reduction in
exploration and development in the oil field that has occurred in the
recent years which has led to a significant decrease in
activities of the two companies serving this sector,
prolonged decline of the business - they specified Keppel and
Sembcorp - which has been exacerbated by the impact of the pandemic
covid-19, the fall in oil demand and prices
2020 since the energy transition taking place at the level of the
from oil to other energy sources. Transition that
led Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine themselves to orient themselves
towards the renewable energy sector.
- The two groups have announced that if the proposed merger goes
in port, the new entity will be listed on the Stock Exchange and the
shareholders of Sembcorp Marine will hold shares in the new
companies while those of Keppel will receive both shares
of the new company that a cash consideration up to
500 million Singapore dollars (372 million U.S. dollars).
