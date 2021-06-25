|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- In the second quarter of this year,
connections of Italian ports with the worldwide network of services
containerised seafarers
-
- During the period, the LSCI index of Italy developed by UNCTAD
result of 75.1 (-1.9%)
-
-
After eight consecutive quarters of growth, in the second quarter of
this year's Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI)
italy, an index that is defined by the Conference of
United Nations Trade and Development (UNCTAD) with the
to establish the degree of accessibility of nations to the
global network of containerised maritime transport services,
decreased by -1.9% to 75.1%,
out of a maximum value of 100 reported to the nation with the most average
in the first quarter of 2006, compared to an index of 76.5
reported to Italy in the second quarter of 2020.
-
- Relative to the Port Liner Shipping Connectivity Index
(PLSCI), the index also developed by UNCTAD with the aim of
define the position of each port within the global network
containerised maritime services, the port of Gioia Tauro, which
among the Italian port ports is the one with the PLSCI index
higher, after ten consecutive quarters of increase, in 2019,
second quarter of 2021, the calabro port index is
decreased by -1.4% to 56.87 compared to 57.68
in the second quarter of last year.
-
- Following the port of Genoa with a PLSCI index of 46.74 in
april-june of this year, with a decrease of -3.2% that
represents the fifth consecutive quarterly decline. So the
port of La Spezia with an index of 37.22, down (the third
quarterly) of -2.5%. Down, for the fifth
consecutive quarter, also the PLSCI index of the port of Trieste, which
in the second quarter of 2021 was 33.31
(-0,5%). On the other hand, the PLSCI index of the port of
Livorno, which in the second half of this year was
27.04 (+0.1%).
-
- Third consecutive quarter of decline for port index
24.36 (-2.8%). decided
(the fourth consecutive quarterly) increase in the PLSCI index of the
port of Civitavecchia which totalled 23.39 (+12.3%). After nine
consecutive quarters of negative trend, the port of
Salerno is back on the rise, having been equal to 14.69
(+0,4%). After the reduction of -16.9% recorded in the quarter
in the second quarter of 2021 the decrease in the
the PLSCI index of the port of Vado Ligure - equal to 12.39 -
increased by -41.4%. In Venice, after five
quarter of decline, the index rose by +2.9% to
11.36. Negatively, for the third consecutive quarter, the
percentage change in the index of the port of Ravenna which is
8.99 (-6.4%). The more lasting the phase of
negative trend of the PLSCI index of the port of Ancona which in
second quarter of this year was 8.90, with
a decrease of -5.5% which is the last quarterly
Consecutive.
|
|