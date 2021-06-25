



June 25, 2021

Original news In May, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado scored increases of +43.1% and +30.7%

In the first five months of this year, overall growth +8.2%

Last month the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure 5.9 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 5.9 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +40.2% on May 2020 (when it was a decrease of -29.0% on May 2019) following the already increase of +34.7% in April 2021 (compared to -31.6% marked in April 2020).

Last month, growth was sustained both in the port of Genoa (+43.1%), where 4.6 million tons, both in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure, where traffic is 1.3 million tonnes (+30.7%) of which 479,000 tonnes in vado basin alone (+63.4%).

In May 2021, both Ligurian ports moved 3.6 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+35.8%), of which 2.4 million tonnes were tons of goods in containers (+36.5%) and 1.2 million tonnes of conventional goods (+34.4%). Dry bulk is (+21.9%) to which are added 191 thousand tons in the industrial segment (+70.5%). Mineral oils have totaled 1.7 million tonnes (+57.9%), while the other liquid bulk amounted to 83,000 tons (+31.9%). In the field of passenger traffic, ferry traffic has increased by +467.7% with 53,000 people moveded, while traffic cruise, which was stationary in May 2020, was 29,000 passengers.

In the first five months of 2021 the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado ligurian region 26.3 million tonnes, with a total of 26.3 million tonnes, with a rise of +8.2% over the period January-May last year.









