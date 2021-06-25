|
|
|
|
June 25, 2021
|
|
- In May, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and
Savona-Vado scored increases of +43.1% and +30.7%
-
- In the first five months of this year, overall growth
+8.2%
-
- Last month the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure
5.9 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 5.9 million tonnes of goods, with
an increase of +40.2% on May 2020 (when it was
a decrease of -29.0% on May 2019) following the already
increase of +34.7% in April 2021 (compared to -31.6%
marked in April 2020).
-
- Last month, growth was sustained both in the
port of Genoa (+43.1%), where 4.6 million
tons, both in the port of Savona-Vado Ligure, where traffic is
1.3 million tonnes (+30.7%) of which 479,000
tonnes in vado basin alone (+63.4%).
-
- In May 2021, both Ligurian ports moved 3.6
million tonnes of miscellaneous goods (+35.8%), of which 2.4 million tonnes were
tons of goods in containers (+36.5%) and 1.2 million
tonnes of conventional goods (+34.4%). Dry bulk is
(+21.9%) to which are added 191 thousand tons in the
industrial segment (+70.5%). Mineral oils have totaled
1.7 million tonnes (+57.9%), while the other liquid bulk
amounted to 83,000 tons (+31.9%). In the field of
passenger traffic, ferry traffic has increased by
+467.7% with 53,000 people moveded, while traffic
cruise, which was stationary in May 2020, was 29,000
passengers.
-
- In the first five months of 2021 the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
ligurian region 26.3 million tonnes, with a total of 26.3 million tonnes, with
a rise of +8.2% over the period January-May last year.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail