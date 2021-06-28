ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
June 28, 2021

Today in Marina di Carrara a conference on PNRR and the possible impacts for the maritime-port sector

It is organized by AdSP Ligure Orientale, Wista Italy and Propeller Club

Today at 3.30 pm in Marina di Carrara there will be a conference on "The National Recovery and Resilience Plan: possible impacts for the maritime-port sector" organized by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea From Wista Italy and The International Propeller Club Port of La Spezia. At the event, which will be held at the Marina di Carrara of the Ligurian port authority, will follow a guided tour of the three terminals of the port of Marina di Carrara.


program

INTRODUCTORY GREETINGS FROM THE Organizers


Paola Tongiani
President Wista Italy


Giorgio Bucchioni
President Propeller La Spezia and Marina di Carrara


Mario Sommariva
President AdSP Mar Eastern Liguria

PNRR and | POSSIBLE IMPACTS FOR THE PORT SECTOR


Greta Tellarini
teacher Ordinary Law of Navigation and Transport University of Bologna

ROUND TABLE WITH | TERMINALISTS OF MARINA DI CARRARA


Constance Musso
Grendi Transport Maritime


Alessandro Becce
F2i-Holding Port


Michele Giromini
Marina di Carrara terminal

FINAL CONSIDERATIONS


Hon. Raffaella Paita
President of the IX Committee on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications of the Chamber of the Deputies

