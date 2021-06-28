



June 28, 2021

Original news Today in Marina di Carrara a conference on PNRR and the possible impacts for the maritime-port sector

It is organized by AdSP Ligure Orientale, Wista Italy and Propeller Club

Today at 3.30 pm in Marina di Carrara there will be a conference on "The National Recovery and Resilience Plan: possible impacts for the maritime-port sector" organized by the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea From Wista Italy and The International Propeller Club Port of La Spezia. At the event, which will be held at the Marina di Carrara of the Ligurian port authority, will follow a guided tour of the three terminals of the port of Marina di Carrara.



program

INTRODUCTORY GREETINGS FROM THE Organizers

Paola Tongiani

President Wista Italy

Giorgio Bucchioni

President Propeller La Spezia and Marina di Carrara

Mario Sommariva

President AdSP Mar Eastern Liguria PNRR and | POSSIBLE IMPACTS FOR THE PORT SECTOR

Greta Tellarini

teacher Ordinary Law of Navigation and Transport University of Bologna ROUND TABLE WITH | TERMINALISTS OF MARINA DI CARRARA

Constance Musso

Grendi Transport Maritime

Alessandro Becce

F2i-Holding Port

Michele Giromini

Marina di Carrara terminal FINAL CONSIDERATIONS

Hon. Raffaella Paita

President of the IX Committee on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications of the Chamber of the Deputies







