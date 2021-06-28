|
|
June 28, 2021
|
|
- Wan Hai Lines orders 12 new container containers of capacity
of 3,055 teu
-
- Orders to Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard and Japan Marine
United, United
-
- Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has announced a further
upgrade of the container fleet having ordered the
construction of 12 ships with a capacity of 3,055 teu. the
contracts, with a total value of 60.8-64.8 billion yen
($549-585 million), were signed today with the
Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard Co. (NSY) and Japan Marine
United Corp (JMU). The new accounting carriers will be taken into account
delivery from the end of July 2023.
-
- Currently, WHL's fleet consists of 86
property d 64 for rent.