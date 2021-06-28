ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
June 28, 2021

Wan Hai Lines orders 12 new container containers of capacity of 3,055 teu

Orders to Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard and Japan Marine United, United

Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines (WHL) has announced a further upgrade of the container fleet having ordered the construction of 12 ships with a capacity of 3,055 teu. the contracts, with a total value of 60.8-64.8 billion yen ($549-585 million), were signed today with the Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard Co. (NSY) and Japan Marine United Corp (JMU). The new accounting carriers will be taken into account delivery from the end of July 2023.

Currently, WHL's fleet consists of 86 property d 64 for rent.



