June 28, 2021
- A Corporate Vaccination Point activated in the port of Bari
dedicated to port operators and seafarers
- Both crews and nationals will be able to access it
Italian than foreign
- The port of Bari is one of the first Italian port ports in
provide a centre for the vaccination of both seafarers and
port operators. The Port System Authority of the Sea
The Southern Adriatic has in fact activated the Company Point
(PAV), located in the service building, on the
Massi quay of the Apulian port.
- In addition to being primarily dedicated to administrators and
employees of the AdSP, port companies,
shipping agents, customs agents, those involved in maritime
maritime security services, technical-nautical services, public
administrations present in port, of companies
concessionaires or contracting authorities for services of general interest and
dealers present in the areas of competence
of the institution, the PAV was also established for vaccination
of the staff of the shipping companies and their crews
both Italian and foreign.
- "It is fundamental," stressed the President of
AdSP, Ugo Patroni Griffi - proceed quickly with the
vaccination of seafarers, who wish to do so, to try to
to put a stop to the still considerable problems encountered by the
shipping companies, especially in the rotation of
seafarers abroad. With the activation of the PAV in port, we want to
contribute to ensuring that transport networks, passengers and
goods, are not interrupted or that they suffer delays or inconveniences
to the normal social rotations of seafarers. A huge damage to
workers, shipping companies and for the whole system
intermodal logistics of the country which, in this phase of recovery, is
significantly contributing to rekindle the engines of the economy
national level.'
- By thanking Patroni Griffi, the presidents of Confitarma and
Assarmatori, Mario Mattioli and Stefano Messina, demonstrated
great appreciation for the activation of the Corporate Point of
vaccination in the port of Bari and expressed the hope that
other Port System Authorities also adopt similar
measures 'in consideration, they specified, of the
specificity of maritime work, of the problems, still
significant, encountered by shipping companies to
the turnover of seafarers abroad and the need to
to continue to ensure territorial continuity with the
islands and the safety of navigation and port in ports.'
