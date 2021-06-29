|
June 29, 2021
- In May, freight traffic in the port of Barcelona
increased by +28.4%
-
- Containerized traffic up +33.5%
-
- Last month, freight traffic moved from the port of
Barcelona recorded an increase of +28.4% having amounted to
to 5.32 million tonnes compared to 4.14 million tonnes
in May 2020 when, due to the impact on the
of the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic had marked a
-34.0% on the same month of 2019.
-
- The growth that took place in May 2021 was generated
mainly from the rise, which has been going on consecutively for seven months,
containerised traffic, which stood at 3.01
million tonnes (+33.5%) and was made with a
handling of containers equal to 282,000 teu (+32.5%) of which
115,000 in transit (+37.5%) and 167,000 in import-export (+29.3%).
-
- Conventional goods, which have
totaled 958,000 tons (+46.8%), as well as the
handling of cars, which was 54,000 vehicles
(+281.5%), and liquid bulk rose by +16.5% to 1.02
million tons, including 843,000 tons of hydrocarbons
(+12.0%), 93,000 tons of chemicals (+16.0%), 89,000
tonnes of biofuels (+153.7%) and 89,000 tons of oils and
fats (+6.0%). In the dry bulk sector, traffic is
fell by -8.6% to 325,000 tons, including 114,000 tons of
soybeans (-23.0%), 82 thousand tons of cement and clinker
(-23.8%), 46,000 tons of scrap metal (-11.2%) and 45mla
tonnes of salt (+683.6%).
-
- In the passenger sector, the cruise segment is
still standing still, while the ferry passengers were
almost 40,000 (+110.0%).
-
- In the first five months of this year, total traffic
of goods at the Spanish port port airport was 26.8
million tonnes, with an increase of +14.9% on the
corresponding period of 2020. Containerised traffic is
16.0 million tonnes (+29.9%) and it was
1.5 million teu (+30.0%), of which 665,000
teu in transit (+51.4%) and 840,000 at disembarkation-embarkation (+17.0%). the
conventional goods were 4.3 million tonnes (+11.5%),
liquid bulk 4.8 million tonnes (-12.9%) and the bulk
1.7 million tonnes (+4.0%). In the ferry sector
traffic was 156,000 passengers (-15.2%).
