



June 29, 2021

Last month, freight traffic moved from the port of Barcelona recorded an increase of +28.4% having amounted to to 5.32 million tonnes compared to 4.14 million tonnes in May 2020 when, due to the impact on the of the Covid-19 pandemic, traffic had marked a -34.0% on the same month of 2019.

The growth that took place in May 2021 was generated mainly from the rise, which has been going on consecutively for seven months, containerised traffic, which stood at 3.01 million tonnes (+33.5%) and was made with a handling of containers equal to 282,000 teu (+32.5%) of which 115,000 in transit (+37.5%) and 167,000 in import-export (+29.3%).

Conventional goods, which have totaled 958,000 tons (+46.8%), as well as the handling of cars, which was 54,000 vehicles (+281.5%), and liquid bulk rose by +16.5% to 1.02 million tons, including 843,000 tons of hydrocarbons (+12.0%), 93,000 tons of chemicals (+16.0%), 89,000 tonnes of biofuels (+153.7%) and 89,000 tons of oils and fats (+6.0%). In the dry bulk sector, traffic is fell by -8.6% to 325,000 tons, including 114,000 tons of soybeans (-23.0%), 82 thousand tons of cement and clinker (-23.8%), 46,000 tons of scrap metal (-11.2%) and 45mla tonnes of salt (+683.6%).

In the passenger sector, the cruise segment is still standing still, while the ferry passengers were almost 40,000 (+110.0%).

In the first five months of this year, total traffic of goods at the Spanish port port airport was 26.8 million tonnes, with an increase of +14.9% on the corresponding period of 2020. Containerised traffic is 16.0 million tonnes (+29.9%) and it was 1.5 million teu (+30.0%), of which 665,000 teu in transit (+51.4%) and 840,000 at disembarkation-embarkation (+17.0%). the conventional goods were 4.3 million tonnes (+11.5%), liquid bulk 4.8 million tonnes (-12.9%) and the bulk 1.7 million tonnes (+4.0%). In the ferry sector traffic was 156,000 passengers (-15.2%).







