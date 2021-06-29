|
June 29, 2021
|
|
- Published the call to collect proposals and projects for
the construction and management of docking points outside the Lagoon
of Venice
-
- The whole procedure is expected to end on 30 June 2023 with
the proclamation of the winner
-
- This morning the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Northern has published the call for ideas competition aimed at
the development of design proposals and projects related to the
construction and management of docking points outside the waters
protected areas of the Venice Lagoon that must be able to be
used by passenger ships of gross tonnage exceeding 40,000
tons and ocean container containers.
-
- In the first phase, participants will be required to
provide an ideative proposal, while in the second phase of the
the selected subjects will be required to draw up
a technical-economic feasibility project. The first phase
will end with the receipt of the proposals by 12 o'0
31 December. Subsequently, the AdSP will appoint a
committee composed of five experts with proven experience in
transport engineering, port works, and in general in
infrastructure, transport and the transport economy, which
will select the first three proposals designed for the second
phase in which the design of
technical and economic feasibility.
-
- The second phase will end with the receipt of the projects
by 12 p.m. on 30 December 2022. Yes
before the selection board subsequently concludes
its work on 28 April 2023 and that the proclamation of the
provisional ranking will take place on May 15th. the
30 June 2023 the publication of the ranking list is expected
final with the proclamation of the winner among the three proposals
Design.
-
- The call provides that proposals and projects must be
compliance with the following requirements: to ensure the operation and
safety of navigation even in adverse weather-marine conditions
and ensure sustainability from an environmental point of view,
energy and landscaping; provide for the connection to the nodes of
land exchange and TEN-T networks; ensure the reception of
container transoceanic services (gateway port and transhipment) and for
the cruise (home port).
-
- To the three subjects who will complete the design of
technical and economic feasibility, the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility will recognise
reimbursement of total expenses of 2.2 million euros.
-
- All international tenders are allowed to take part in the international call for proposals.
design companies, also in the form of aggregation
temporary company (ATI), which have recorded a turnover of
at least EUR 10 million in the last three years and showing that they
have designed works with a minimum value of 500 million euros in the
last 10 years of operation.
-
- The President of the Port System Authority, Fulvio
Lino Di Blasio, explained that "the AdSP offices have
worked in recent months in harmony with MIMS, developing
a call, defined in Decree-Law 45/2021 "Urgent measures
in the field of transport and traffic discipline
cruise and maritime transport of goods in the Lagoon of
venice" then converted into Law 75/2021, designed to
safeguard the function of home port and gateway of the port of
Venice to which the economic recovery and employment are linked
not only of the city and the entire logistics ecosystem but also of the
region and to protect Venice as a cultural heritage,
landscape and environment of humanity. The project that
will result from the call, which refers for the first time in
article 156 paragraph 7 of the Code of Public Contracts - has
di Blasio specified - it will have to be truly innovative and
sustainable development to look at port activity in the
twenty-first century. For this reason, we will make available to
participants all the papers and documentation of the projects
for the construction of a port work outside the lagoon commissioned
by AdSP itself so as to allow participants to
understand how far we have come and overcome, in terms of
technological, operational and logistical solutions, the solutions so far envisaged.
The Port System Authority intends to take a diligent part
to achieve, within the time limits defined by the national government, such a
objective and I am sure you will be able to count on the support and
cooperation of all institutions, local and national,
involved.'
-
- The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, highlighted how "the
publication of the call for ideas on the points of
docking of large ships and container carriers out of the lagoon
venice is a decisive step in identifying the best
structural solution and avoid damage to the city and its
artistic, cultural, landscape and environmental heritage. are
giovannini added - that among the solutions that will be
proposals there will be the one that will best be able to balance
the need to protect Venice and its lagoon, a unique heritage at the
world, with the need not to penalise the activities of the
tourism that feed the regional economy and
national level.'
