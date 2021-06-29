



June 29, 2021

Original news Published the call to collect proposals and projects for the construction and management of docking points outside the Lagoon of Venice

The whole procedure is expected to end on 30 June 2023 with the proclamation of the winner

This morning the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Northern has published the call for ideas competition aimed at the development of design proposals and projects related to the construction and management of docking points outside the waters protected areas of the Venice Lagoon that must be able to be used by passenger ships of gross tonnage exceeding 40,000 tons and ocean container containers.

In the first phase, participants will be required to provide an ideative proposal, while in the second phase of the the selected subjects will be required to draw up a technical-economic feasibility project. The first phase will end with the receipt of the proposals by 12 o'0 31 December. Subsequently, the AdSP will appoint a committee composed of five experts with proven experience in transport engineering, port works, and in general in infrastructure, transport and the transport economy, which will select the first three proposals designed for the second phase in which the design of technical and economic feasibility.

The second phase will end with the receipt of the projects by 12 p.m. on 30 December 2022. Yes before the selection board subsequently concludes its work on 28 April 2023 and that the proclamation of the provisional ranking will take place on May 15th. the 30 June 2023 the publication of the ranking list is expected final with the proclamation of the winner among the three proposals Design.

The call provides that proposals and projects must be compliance with the following requirements: to ensure the operation and safety of navigation even in adverse weather-marine conditions and ensure sustainability from an environmental point of view, energy and landscaping; provide for the connection to the nodes of land exchange and TEN-T networks; ensure the reception of container transoceanic services (gateway port and transhipment) and for the cruise (home port).

To the three subjects who will complete the design of technical and economic feasibility, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility will recognise reimbursement of total expenses of 2.2 million euros.

All international tenders are allowed to take part in the international call for proposals. design companies, also in the form of aggregation temporary company (ATI), which have recorded a turnover of at least EUR 10 million in the last three years and showing that they have designed works with a minimum value of 500 million euros in the last 10 years of operation.

The President of the Port System Authority, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, explained that "the AdSP offices have worked in recent months in harmony with MIMS, developing a call, defined in Decree-Law 45/2021 "Urgent measures in the field of transport and traffic discipline cruise and maritime transport of goods in the Lagoon of venice" then converted into Law 75/2021, designed to safeguard the function of home port and gateway of the port of Venice to which the economic recovery and employment are linked not only of the city and the entire logistics ecosystem but also of the region and to protect Venice as a cultural heritage, landscape and environment of humanity. The project that will result from the call, which refers for the first time in article 156 paragraph 7 of the Code of Public Contracts - has di Blasio specified - it will have to be truly innovative and sustainable development to look at port activity in the twenty-first century. For this reason, we will make available to participants all the papers and documentation of the projects for the construction of a port work outside the lagoon commissioned by AdSP itself so as to allow participants to understand how far we have come and overcome, in terms of technological, operational and logistical solutions, the solutions so far envisaged. The Port System Authority intends to take a diligent part to achieve, within the time limits defined by the national government, such a objective and I am sure you will be able to count on the support and cooperation of all institutions, local and national, involved.'

The Minister for Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, highlighted how "the publication of the call for ideas on the points of docking of large ships and container carriers out of the lagoon venice is a decisive step in identifying the best structural solution and avoid damage to the city and its artistic, cultural, landscape and environmental heritage. are giovannini added - that among the solutions that will be proposals there will be the one that will best be able to balance the need to protect Venice and its lagoon, a unique heritage at the world, with the need not to penalise the activities of the tourism that feed the regional economy and national level.'







