June 30, 2021

On July 5th, the fifth edition of the Forum of Pietrarsa

It will be held in presence at the National Museum Pietrarsa Railway

The fifth edition is scheduled for July 5th of the Pietrarsa Forum, which will be held in presence at the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa. The event, organized by Assoferr and co-promoted by Confetra, will have as its theme "Green revolution, ecological transition and digitalisation, let's take the train!". The President of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, explained why the Confederation supported the realization of this fixed appointment since its inception: "we all felt - he specified - the need to build a great permanent national appointment to discuss cargo intermodal and combined transport, relations between companies producing and logistics operators, TEN-T networks, infrastructure, incentives to support modal shift. in short what would later become the "iron cure", he found in our event the natural container of comparison between institutions and representative organisations.'

Assoferr's president, Andreas Nolte, expressed pride because, with the organization of the Pietrarsa Forum, the association, he stressed, "has made once again a protagonist in the debate between institutions and entrepreneurship in the sector. Especially in this historical moment for the entire Country System, in the sign of sharing, inclusion collaboration that has always distinguished our association.'


program

10.00

Welcome Coffee

10.30

Opening of works
Vincenzo Cuomo - Mayor of Portici


Greeting addresses
David Sassoli President of the European Parliament


Intervenes
Enrico Giovannini - Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility


Moderates
Francesca Baraghini


Analysis and technical contributions Cheap
Andrea Giuricin - University of Milan hut


Italy and Europe at the test of Green Deal


Challenges from NextGenerationEU to the Paris Agreement - Round Table


Marco Campomenosi - Member of the European Parliament


Maurizio Castelletti - Space Director Single European Railway, DG MOVE


Andreas Nolte - President OF ASSOFERR


Raffaella Paita - President IX Comm. Transport, Post and Telecommunications Chamber of Deputies


Heiko Fischer - UIP President


Nicola Zaccheo - President of the Authority transport regulation


But the past is just past?


Luigi Cantamessa - General Manager FS Foundation


Award "Domenico" Award Pio De Girolamo" #Friendofrail #


The effects on the market


Women, Men and Companies who will lead the changes between digitization and modal shift - Round Table


Stefano Cantini - LUCCHINI RS


Maurizio Cociancich - ADRIAFER


Giacomo Di Patrizi - COMPANY ITALIAN RAILWAY


Maria Annunziata Giaconia - MERCITALIA Rail


Berhard Kunz - HUPAC


Leonardo Lanzi - LANZI TRASPORTI


Stefano Messina - IGNAZIO MESSINA and C.


Federico Pittaluga - MEDWAY

13.00

Closure of works


Giuseppe Catalano - Coordinator of the MIMS Mission Technical Structure

PSA Genova Pra



