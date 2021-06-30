



June 30, 2021

Original news On July 5th, the fifth edition of the Forum of Pietrarsa

It will be held in presence at the National Museum Pietrarsa Railway

The fifth edition is scheduled for July 5th of the Pietrarsa Forum, which will be held in presence at the National Railway Museum of Pietrarsa. The event, organized by Assoferr and co-promoted by Confetra, will have as its theme "Green revolution, ecological transition and digitalisation, let's take the train!". The President of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, explained why the Confederation supported the realization of this fixed appointment since its inception: "we all felt - he specified - the need to build a great permanent national appointment to discuss cargo intermodal and combined transport, relations between companies producing and logistics operators, TEN-T networks, infrastructure, incentives to support modal shift. in short what would later become the "iron cure", he found in our event the natural container of comparison between institutions and representative organisations.'

Assoferr's president, Andreas Nolte, expressed pride because, with the organization of the Pietrarsa Forum, the association, he stressed, "has made once again a protagonist in the debate between institutions and entrepreneurship in the sector. Especially in this historical moment for the entire Country System, in the sign of sharing, inclusion collaboration that has always distinguished our association.'



program

10.00 Welcome Coffee 10.30 Opening of works

Vincenzo Cuomo - Mayor of Portici

Greeting addresses

David Sassoli President of the European Parliament

Intervenes

Enrico Giovannini - Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility

Moderates

Francesca Baraghini

Analysis and technical contributions Cheap

Andrea Giuricin - University of Milan hut

Italy and Europe at the test of Green Deal

Challenges from NextGenerationEU to the Paris Agreement - Round Table

Marco Campomenosi - Member of the European Parliament

Maurizio Castelletti - Space Director Single European Railway, DG MOVE

Andreas Nolte - President OF ASSOFERR

Raffaella Paita - President IX Comm. Transport, Post and Telecommunications Chamber of Deputies

Heiko Fischer - UIP President

Nicola Zaccheo - President of the Authority transport regulation

But the past is just past?

Luigi Cantamessa - General Manager FS Foundation

Award "Domenico" Award Pio De Girolamo" #Friendofrail #

The effects on the market

Women, Men and Companies who will lead the changes between digitization and modal shift - Round Table

Stefano Cantini - LUCCHINI RS

Maurizio Cociancich - ADRIAFER

Giacomo Di Patrizi - COMPANY ITALIAN RAILWAY

Maria Annunziata Giaconia - MERCITALIA Rail

Berhard Kunz - HUPAC

Leonardo Lanzi - LANZI TRASPORTI

Stefano Messina - IGNAZIO MESSINA and C.

Federico Pittaluga - MEDWAY 13.00 Closure of works

Giuseppe Catalano - Coordinator of the MIMS Mission Technical Structure







