10.00
Welcome Coffee
10.30
Opening of works
Vincenzo Cuomo -
Mayor of Portici
Greeting addresses
David Sassoli
President of the European Parliament
Intervenes
Enrico Giovannini -
Minister for Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility
Moderates
Francesca Baraghini
Analysis and technical contributions
Cheap
Andrea Giuricin - University of Milan
hut
Italy and Europe at the test of
Green Deal
Challenges from NextGenerationEU
to the Paris Agreement - Round Table
Marco Campomenosi - Member of the European Parliament
Maurizio Castelletti - Space Director
Single European Railway, DG MOVE
Andreas Nolte - President OF ASSOFERR
Raffaella Paita - President IX Comm.
Transport, Post and Telecommunications Chamber of Deputies
Heiko Fischer - UIP President
Nicola Zaccheo - President of the Authority
transport regulation
But the past is just
past?
Luigi Cantamessa - General Manager
FS Foundation
Award "Domenico" Award
Pio De Girolamo" #Friendofrail #
The effects on the market
Women, Men and Companies who will lead
the changes between digitization and modal shift - Round Table
Stefano Cantini - LUCCHINI RS
Maurizio Cociancich - ADRIAFER
Giacomo Di Patrizi - COMPANY
ITALIAN RAILWAY
Maria Annunziata Giaconia - MERCITALIA
Rail
Berhard Kunz - HUPAC
Leonardo Lanzi - LANZI TRASPORTI
Stefano Messina - IGNAZIO MESSINA and C.
Federico Pittaluga - MEDWAY
13.00
Closure of works
Giuseppe Catalano - Coordinator of the
MIMS Mission Technical Structure