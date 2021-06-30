|
June 30, 2021
- In the port of Valencia, the growth trend of the
container traffic, while in Algeciras there is still a decline in
-
- In May, the two Spanish port ports moved
476,000 containers (+22.9%) and 405,000 containers
(-0,1%)
-
- Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia
increase of +21.7% which is the tenth largest increase in the number of
monthly percentage change of consecutive positive sign. the
total moveded was 6.57 million tonnes
compared to 5.40 million tons in May 2020. Growth is
was caused by the increase in the volumes of conventional goods, which
amounted to 921,000 tons (+30.8%), liquid bulk,
totalled 115,000 tons (+149.0%), and above all
increase in the volumes of containerised cargoes that have
5.44 million tonnes (+20.0%) with a
handling of containers that was equal to 476,000 teu
(+22,9%). In particular, the containers full were 377 thousand teu
(+27.2%), of which 98,000 at boarding (+49.5%), 67,000 at disembarkation
(+35,1%) and 212,000 in transit (+17.0%), and empty containers 99,000
(+8.7%).
-
- In the first five months of 2021, the port of Valencia
32.43 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +9.1% over the same period last year
year. Container goods alone amounted to 26.86 million
tonnes (+11.2%) and were made with a handling
containers amounting to 2.32 million teu (+7.3%), of which 1.84
million full teu (+10.5%), including 441,000 on boarding (+12.9%),
330,000 on landing (+2.5%) and 1.07 million in transit (+12.1%), and
483,000 empty teu (-3.2%).
-
- In May 2021, the port of Algeciras moveded 9.09 million
tonnes of goods, with a slight increase of +1.1% on May 2019
2020. Containerised goods alone amounted to 5.08 million
tonnes (-5.6%) with a container handling of
405,000 teu (-0.1%), of which 348,000 teu in transit (-2.2%), 30,000
landed (+21.4%) and 27,000 teu on board (+8.3%). Traffic
conventional goods amounted to 1.14 million
tonnes (+63.3%), that of liquid bulk at 2.40 million tonnes
tonnes (-4.7%) and dry bulk traffic at 54,000
tonnes (+2.4%).
-
- In the first five months of this year in Algeciras traffic
total was 42.97 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -3.7% over the same period of 2020, of which 11.08%
million tons of liquid bulk (-8.2%), 291 thousand tons
solid bulk (+23.9%), 5.24 million tonnes of goods
conventional (+24.3%) and 24.29 million tons of cargo
containerised (-8.0%) made with a handling of
containers of 1.92 million teu (-8.4%), of which 1.65 million in
transit (-9.0%), 130 thousand on landing (-2.3%) and 145,000 on boarding
(-5,7%).
