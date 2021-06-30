



June 30, 2021

In May, the two Spanish port ports moved 476,000 containers (+22.9%) and 405,000 containers (-0,1%)

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Valencia increase of +21.7% which is the tenth largest increase in the number of monthly percentage change of consecutive positive sign. the total moveded was 6.57 million tonnes compared to 5.40 million tons in May 2020. Growth is was caused by the increase in the volumes of conventional goods, which amounted to 921,000 tons (+30.8%), liquid bulk, totalled 115,000 tons (+149.0%), and above all increase in the volumes of containerised cargoes that have 5.44 million tonnes (+20.0%) with a handling of containers that was equal to 476,000 teu (+22,9%). In particular, the containers full were 377 thousand teu (+27.2%), of which 98,000 at boarding (+49.5%), 67,000 at disembarkation (+35,1%) and 212,000 in transit (+17.0%), and empty containers 99,000 (+8.7%).

In the first five months of 2021, the port of Valencia 32.43 million tonnes of goods, with an increase of +9.1% over the same period last year year. Container goods alone amounted to 26.86 million tonnes (+11.2%) and were made with a handling containers amounting to 2.32 million teu (+7.3%), of which 1.84 million full teu (+10.5%), including 441,000 on boarding (+12.9%), 330,000 on landing (+2.5%) and 1.07 million in transit (+12.1%), and 483,000 empty teu (-3.2%).

In May 2021, the port of Algeciras moveded 9.09 million tonnes of goods, with a slight increase of +1.1% on May 2019 2020. Containerised goods alone amounted to 5.08 million tonnes (-5.6%) with a container handling of 405,000 teu (-0.1%), of which 348,000 teu in transit (-2.2%), 30,000 landed (+21.4%) and 27,000 teu on board (+8.3%). Traffic conventional goods amounted to 1.14 million tonnes (+63.3%), that of liquid bulk at 2.40 million tonnes tonnes (-4.7%) and dry bulk traffic at 54,000 tonnes (+2.4%).

In the first five months of this year in Algeciras traffic total was 42.97 million tonnes, with a decrease of -3.7% over the same period of 2020, of which 11.08% million tons of liquid bulk (-8.2%), 291 thousand tons solid bulk (+23.9%), 5.24 million tonnes of goods conventional (+24.3%) and 24.29 million tons of cargo containerised (-8.0%) made with a handling of containers of 1.92 million teu (-8.4%), of which 1.65 million in transit (-9.0%), 130 thousand on landing (-2.3%) and 145,000 on boarding (-5,7%).







