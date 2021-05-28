|
July 1, 2021
- Study on world trade scenarios and the role of
of Italy
- It will be presented on Monday on the occasion of the
of the Alsea Public Assembly
- Next Monday, at its assembly
public sector, the Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Road Hauliers
(Alsea) will present a study in webinar mode
commissioned to the Export Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano to
understand what impact the Covid-19 pandemic will have in the
medium to long term and on the prospects for the evolution of the
value and the consequent strategies of
internationalization of Italian companies and, therefore, on the flows
Logistical.
- The study "Scenarios of World Trade and the Role of
italy: current trends, global value and potential chains
eCommerce" aims to offer an interpretation of the
phenomena in progress, combining a macroeconomic perspective linked to the
positioning of Italy at country level, with a perspective of
focused on the choices of individual actors. The analysis is
focuses on the role of digital and the importance of
logistics, production and supply, outlining possible
future development scenarios.
- Alsea anticipated that research reveals insights
interesting for operators in the logistics, logistics and
transport and shipments, which will be called more and more
in the future to offer valuable services to ensure the correct
operation of global value chains.
- After the presentation of the report, by the
Politecnico di Milano, a round table will take place at which
primary importing and exporting companies will take part
italians who will tell about their experience of these months and the
their future strategies in global markets. The conclusions will be
carried out by Professor Giulio Sapelli, economist and professor of
economic history.
- Participation in the meeting is free of charge, registering
at this link.
