



July 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Study on world trade scenarios and the role of of Italy

It will be presented on Monday on the occasion of the of the Alsea Public Assembly

Next Monday, at its assembly public sector, the Lombard Association of Freight Forwarders and Road Hauliers (Alsea) will present a study in webinar mode commissioned to the Export Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano to understand what impact the Covid-19 pandemic will have in the medium to long term and on the prospects for the evolution of the value and the consequent strategies of internationalization of Italian companies and, therefore, on the flows Logistical.

The study "Scenarios of World Trade and the Role of italy: current trends, global value and potential chains eCommerce" aims to offer an interpretation of the phenomena in progress, combining a macroeconomic perspective linked to the positioning of Italy at country level, with a perspective of focused on the choices of individual actors. The analysis is focuses on the role of digital and the importance of logistics, production and supply, outlining possible future development scenarios.

Alsea anticipated that research reveals insights interesting for operators in the logistics, logistics and transport and shipments, which will be called more and more in the future to offer valuable services to ensure the correct operation of global value chains.

After the presentation of the report, by the Politecnico di Milano, a round table will take place at which primary importing and exporting companies will take part italians who will tell about their experience of these months and the their future strategies in global markets. The conclusions will be carried out by Professor Giulio Sapelli, economist and professor of economic history.

Participation in the meeting is free of charge, registering at this link.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail