July 1, 2021
- The crisis of changing ship crews? is
far from over, in fact it goes from bad to worse
- The problem of
pandemic
- From different nations of the world there are worrying signs about
a resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic with its different
variants including the Delta, one of the most recent and
worrying, a health crisis that has had a very serious impact on
on the possibility of making the crew changes of the
ships. If in recent months, thanks to the easing of
adopted globally to contain the contagion, this nagging
the problem of maritime transport and the entire world supply chain
had subsided while remaining dramatic, now there is a
the difficulty of rotating crews.
- "The situation is going from bad to worse." He did
confirmed Stephen Cotton, Secretary-General of the International
Transport Workers' Federation (ITF), commenting on the latest
survey, relating to the current month of July, of the Neptune
Declaration Crew Change Indicator, the indicator to provide data
updated on the issue of changing ship crews which is
been defined by ship management companies that
adhere to the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew
Change, an initiative that aims to safeguard the well-being of
maritime sectors which is seriously impaired by the effects of the
pandemic crisis.
- The indicator shows that the number of seafarers who are
forced to stay on board their ships though their
contract expired continued to rise going from the
5.8% of seafarers on board took over last May
when the indicator was launched, at 7.2% in June for
8.8% of the current month, for a relative increase in the
+51,7%.
- In addition, recalling that the Maritime Labour Convention establishes
that the maximum continuous working period that a seaman
should spend on board a ship without enjoying vacation is
11 months, representatives of the Neptune Declaration
highlighted that the percentage of seafarers who are forced to
remain on board ships for a period of more than 11 months is
increased from 0.4% last month to 1.0% in July, with a
relative increase of +150%.
- "The crisis of crew change- pointed out
Cotton -- has been in place for more than a year and a half and the
higher cost falls on seafarers and the well-being of
their families. The situation was going from bad to worse,
We need governments to do more than
mere declarations of intent. We need concrete action
to enable crew changes to be implemented safely.'
- The Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping
(ICS), Guy Platten, reiterated that "in order to resolve the
of the change of crews it is necessary that all seafarers
have priority access to vaccines. There were -- he specified
- some progress that we welcome, such as in the
united states and in some parts of Europe, but the vast majority
seafarers cannot yet be vaccinated. It is urgent that the
nations give priority to the vaccination of seafarers
International standards.'
- "The latest data - denounced the person responsible for
Research of the Global Maritime Forum, Kasper Søgaard - show
that the crew change crisis is far from
Over. It is essential that all stakeholders work
together to face up to our common responsibility to
safeguard seafarers and make sure they can go home
safely.'
