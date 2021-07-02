|
July 2, 2021
- Gasparato (UIR): it is necessary and no longer
the legislative reform of the interports that can be postponed
-
- There is a need - he pointed out - to age
the regulatory framework of Law 240/90, which has now exceeded the
thirty years
-
- "It is necessary and no longer procrastinating to
legislative reform of the interports.' The stress
comes from the Union of Interports Gathered (UIR), specifying that it
it's a review -- as the president reminded us
organization, Matteo Gasparato - "on which we are at the
i have been working as an association for several years and that will have to
-
- Speaking at the conference "Green and Blue Economy,
towards 2050" organized by ALIS and being carried out
in Sorrento, Gasparato explained that this is the "request
most important to the government and parliament, but - he specified
- I would add that within and in parallel with the legislative reform
there are a number of tax measures that we propose and that
can be implemented in the short term.'
-
- "The interports- underlined the President of the UIR
- can be protagonists of the ecological transition,
precisely in the role of operators in the development of intermodality
and the resulting benefits of energy efficiency. from
a special survey of ours throughout the national territory - has
gasparato highlighted - as interports, we foresee an investment
total of over 100 million in the modernisation and development of
the efficiency of interport intermodal terminals, through
the purchase of wheeled cranes, transtainers and manoeuvring locomotives,
purchases that could perfectly be included in the program
pnrr for the enhancement of the logistics network
National Green'.
