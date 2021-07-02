



July 2, 2021

Original news Gasparato (UIR): it is necessary and no longer the legislative reform of the interports that can be postponed

There is a need - he pointed out - to age the regulatory framework of Law 240/90, which has now exceeded the thirty years

"It is necessary and no longer procrastinating to legislative reform of the interports.' The stress comes from the Union of Interports Gathered (UIR), specifying that it it's a review -- as the president reminded us organization, Matteo Gasparato - "on which we are at the i have been working as an association for several years and that will have to the regulatory framework of Law 240/90, which has now over thirty years of age."

Speaking at the conference "Green and Blue Economy, towards 2050" organized by ALIS and being carried out in Sorrento, Gasparato explained that this is the "request most important to the government and parliament, but - he specified - I would add that within and in parallel with the legislative reform there are a number of tax measures that we propose and that can be implemented in the short term.'

"The interports- underlined the President of the UIR - can be protagonists of the ecological transition, precisely in the role of operators in the development of intermodality and the resulting benefits of energy efficiency. from a special survey of ours throughout the national territory - has gasparato highlighted - as interports, we foresee an investment total of over 100 million in the modernisation and development of the efficiency of interport intermodal terminals, through the purchase of wheeled cranes, transtainers and manoeuvring locomotives, purchases that could perfectly be included in the program pnrr for the enhancement of the logistics network National Green'.







