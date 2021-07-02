



July 2, 2021

Original news Blocking the traffic of heavy goods vehicles entering the basin Port of Sampierdarena in Genoa

United Transport, if traffic increases, due to the inadequacy of terminal operating structures and infrastructure, the entire port and logistics hub goes into tilt

Congestion on Ligurian motorway arteries is not a new problem, let alone today, but today, more than other times, has had a direct impact on the activity of the port of genoa having blocked the traffic of heavy goods vehicles at the crossing of the container terminal SECH of the Port Basin of Sampierdarena, which is not far from the toll booth where the artery ends A7 Milan-Serravalle-Genoa motorway. United Transport has denounced the repetition of the problem"since - he highlighted the professional organization of road transport - only a few days ago, a similar block had focused on the terminal calata bettolo and that even the large terminals of Prà-Voltri and that, recently in service, of Vado, seem to suffer of the same dark evil. "If traffic increases, due to the inadequacy of terminal and road infrastructure - reported Trasportounito - the entire port and logistics hub goes haywire, with consequences that they are first paid by the world of road transport.'

Stressing that these are expectations and queues that "destroy the productivity of an already "doomed" truck from the yards', Trasportounito noted the need to that "predefined minimum service levels" are insured port system authorities and a timely traceability of operating times guaranteed to road transport with the consequent identification of responsibilities for those Wrong. The theme - pointed out the association - is national and for over a year carriers and contractors have asked the minister to be able to discuss it in depth in order to find effective solutions." In this regard, Transport United noted 'that in this sense must be given a lot of emphasis to the president's speech port system authority of another Ligurian airport, La Spezia, which just in recent days has signed an ordinance that imposes minimum service standards on terminals for operation of the gates and the regulation of inbound and inbound road traffic exit.' With this aim, The United Transport Announced that will ask for a similar measure for Genoa at the time of a meeting already scheduled for Monday at the headquarters port system authority.









