|
|
|
|
July 2, 2021
|
|
- Blocking the traffic of heavy goods vehicles entering the basin
Port of Sampierdarena in Genoa
-
- United Transport, if traffic increases, due to
the inadequacy of terminal operating structures and
infrastructure, the entire port and logistics hub goes into
tilt
-
- Congestion on Ligurian motorway arteries is not a
new problem, let alone today, but today, more than other
times, has had a direct impact on the activity of the port of
genoa having blocked the traffic of heavy goods vehicles at the crossing of the
container terminal SECH of the Port Basin of Sampierdarena,
which is not far from the toll booth where the artery ends
A7 Milan-Serravalle-Genoa motorway. United Transport has
denounced the repetition of the problem"since - he
highlighted the professional organization of road transport - only
a few days ago, a similar block had focused on the terminal
calata bettolo and that even the large terminals of Prà-Voltri
and that, recently in service, of Vado, seem to suffer
of the same dark evil. "If traffic increases,
due to the inadequacy of terminal and
road infrastructure - reported Trasportounito -
the entire port and logistics hub goes haywire, with consequences that
they are first paid by the world of road transport.'
-
- Stressing that these are expectations and queues that "destroy
the productivity of an already "doomed" truck
from the yards', Trasportounito noted the need to
that "predefined minimum service levels" are insured
port system authorities and a timely
traceability of operating times guaranteed to road transport
with the consequent identification of responsibilities for those
Wrong. The theme - pointed out the association - is national
and for over a year carriers and contractors have asked the minister
to be able to discuss it in depth in order to find effective solutions."
In this regard, Transport United noted 'that in this
sense must be given a lot of emphasis to the president's speech
port system authority of another Ligurian airport,
La Spezia, which just in recent days has signed an ordinance that
imposes minimum service standards on terminals for operation
of the gates and the regulation of inbound and inbound road traffic
exit.' With this aim, The United Transport Announced that
will ask for a similar measure for Genoa at the time of
a meeting already scheduled for Monday at the headquarters
port system authority.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail