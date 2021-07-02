



July 2, 2021

Grimaldi: doubling, rather than halving, the endowments financial measures marebonus and ferrobonus, making them so structural

Despite the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the turnover losses of €2.1 billion, more than 70% of the companies associated with ALIS, the Logistics Association intermodality, has not appealed in any way to the way to the redundancy fund, even during the most of the lockdown, while working in distress. He did underlined today the president of the association, Guido Grimaldi, speaking in Sorrento on the second day of "La tre days of ALIS" during which the Director of Svimez, Luca Bianchi, and the director of SRM Intesa Sanpaolo, Massimo Deandreis, presented the results of the impact study covid in 2020, entitled "Transport, logistics, sustainability. Green and Blue Economy for the restart", that ALIS has carried out with the research centers they direct. Grimaldi pointed out that it is "a very important element which testifies to how strongly ALIS believes in the safeguarding human capital and the need to continue to invest and preserve jobs. In fact - noted -- our businesses reacted promptly to the repercussions of the crisis, without dumping it on the shoulders of its workers'.

Grimaldi pointed out that this, moreover, was in the face of 'insufficient or sometimes insufficient non-existent for the entire sector, provided for in the various decrees emergency governments last year, despite the fact that we were facing liquidity reduction difficulties, a reduction in the transport load linked to loss of volumes and turnover and, as we know, too strict a tax regime.' "Above all," added the President of ALIS, "we have worked at a loss. But, understanding the difficulty of the moment and the essentiality of our work done for life everyday facilities and for the supply of sanitary equipment and medicines since the beginning of the pandemic, we have decided not to stop us because Italy is made up of large companies but especially of men and women who have proven their worth even more so during the emergency phase.'

Finally, noting that 'the future of transport and infrastructure of sustainable Italy is today linked to the resilience that provides, in addition to strategic interventions on green revolution and digitalization, the allocation of more than €30 billion for interventions that will cover infrastructure, transport and logistics.' Grimaldi expressed the hope that 'our request for a double, rather than halve, the financial allocations of the marebonus and ferrobonus incentive measures, thus making them structural funds with a total value of at least 100 million annually for each measure to support virtuous operators who choose to embark by sea or iron instead of the whole road, therefore choosing the intermodality that allows the reduction of incidentality and CO2 emissions and thus allows a saving of externalities costs that, thanks to the members ALIS, is equal to two billion euros per year."

Grimaldi also called for greater attention to be paid to of the Mezzogiorno explaining that, if in pnrr this is occurred as about 45% of the resources allocated to the South infrastructure projects, "unfortunately we have to unfortunately, in 2020, the Mezzogiorno itself received, with regard to the refreshments provided for in the decrees, minor aid compared to the Centre-North and, above all, to a lesser extent compared to population and average per capita income. Therefore - said Grimaldi - we hope that the government will remedy and support the Mezzogiorno because the rebirth of our country passes necessarily through the development of the South which can effective launch of the ZES (Special Economic Zones) and ZLS (Simplified Logistics Zones), and above all through the development of intermodality with Marebonus and Ferrobonus, the upgrading high speed and high capacity passenger and freight rail links, the simplification of authorisation procedures for the installations of electrification of quays, modernisation and strengthening ports, interports and other strategic infrastructure.'







