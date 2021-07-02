|
July 2, 2021
- ALIS, despite the crisis, most of our companies
did not make use of the cassa integrazione
- Grimaldi: doubling, rather than halving, the endowments
financial measures marebonus and ferrobonus,
making them so structural
- Despite the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the
turnover losses of €2.1 billion, more than 70% of the
companies associated with ALIS, the Logistics Association
intermodality, has not appealed in any way to the
way to the redundancy fund, even during the most
of the lockdown, while working in distress. He did
underlined today the president of the association, Guido Grimaldi,
speaking in Sorrento on the second day of "La tre
days of ALIS" during which the Director of Svimez,
Luca Bianchi, and the director of SRM Intesa Sanpaolo, Massimo
Deandreis, presented the results of the impact study
covid in 2020, entitled "Transport, logistics,
sustainability. Green and Blue Economy for the restart",
that ALIS has carried out with the research centers they direct.
Grimaldi pointed out that it is "a very important element
which testifies to how strongly ALIS believes in the
safeguarding human capital and the need to
continue to invest and preserve jobs. In fact -
noted -- our businesses reacted promptly to the
repercussions of the crisis, without dumping it on the shoulders of its
workers'.
- Grimaldi pointed out that this, moreover, was
in the face of 'insufficient or sometimes insufficient
non-existent for the entire sector, provided for in the various decrees
emergency governments last year, despite the fact that we were
facing liquidity reduction difficulties,
a reduction in the transport load linked to loss of volumes and
turnover and, as we know, too strict a tax regime.'
"Above all," added the President of ALIS, "we have
worked at a loss. But, understanding the difficulty of the
moment and the essentiality of our work done for life
everyday facilities and for the supply of sanitary equipment and
medicines since the beginning of the pandemic, we have decided not to
stop us because Italy is made up of large companies but
especially of men and women who have proven their worth
even more so during the emergency phase.'
- Finally, noting that 'the future of transport and
infrastructure of sustainable Italy is today linked to the
resilience that provides, in addition to strategic
interventions on green revolution and digitalization, the allocation of
more than €30 billion for interventions that will cover
infrastructure, transport and logistics.' Grimaldi expressed
the hope that 'our request for a
double, rather than halve, the financial allocations
of the marebonus and ferrobonus incentive measures, thus making them
structural funds with a total value of at least 100 million annually
for each measure to support virtuous operators who choose
to embark by sea or iron instead of the whole road,
therefore choosing the intermodality that allows the reduction of
incidentality and CO2 emissions and thus allows
a saving of externalities costs that, thanks to the members
ALIS, is equal to two billion euros per year."
- Grimaldi also called for greater attention to be paid to
of the Mezzogiorno explaining that, if in pnrr this is
occurred as about 45% of the resources allocated to the South
infrastructure projects, "unfortunately we have to
unfortunately, in 2020, the Mezzogiorno itself
received, with regard to the refreshments provided for in the decrees, minor aid
compared to the Centre-North and, above all, to a lesser extent
compared to population and average per capita income. Therefore -
said Grimaldi - we hope that the government will remedy and support
the Mezzogiorno because the rebirth of our country passes
necessarily through the development of the South which can
effective launch of the ZES (Special Economic Zones)
and ZLS (Simplified Logistics Zones), and above all through
the development of intermodality with Marebonus and Ferrobonus, the
upgrading high speed and high capacity
passenger and freight rail links, the simplification of
authorisation procedures for the installations of
electrification of quays, modernisation and
strengthening ports, interports and other
strategic infrastructure.'
