



July 6, 2021

The ports of Civitavecchia and Taranto participate in the thirteenth espo award

There are 11 European port authorities in the running for the recognition

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center Northern And the Ionian Sea Port System Authority are among the eleven European port authorities to have submitted a project for the ESPO Award 2021, an award that was established in 2009 to promote innovative projects designed by the port authorities with the aim of improving the integration of ports, in particular with the city or with the wider community in which they are based.

The theme of this thirteenth edition of the ESPO Prize is "The role of ports in the recovery of the city and local community." The ESPO Award 2021 will go port authority that will best be able to play a leading role in the recovery from the current crisis and in helping to improve the prosperity of the city, the local community and of the territory.

The other nine port authorities to participate in this edition guadeloupe Port Caraïbes (France), the Port Of Hamburg (Germany), the Port Authority of Piraeus (Greece), Dublin Port Company (Ireland), Port of Gdansk (Poland), the Port Authority of Ceuta (Spain), the Port of Valencia (Spain), the Port Authority of Vigo (Spain), and the Ports of Stockholm (Sweden). The winner of the thirteenth edition will be announced at the ceremony of awards ceremony to be held on 9 November in Brussels.







