July 6, 2021
- The ports of Civitavecchia and Taranto participate in the
thirteenth espo award
-
- There are 11 European port authorities in the running for the
recognition
-
- The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Center
Northern And the Ionian Sea Port System Authority
are among the eleven European port authorities to have submitted a
project for the ESPO Award 2021, an award that was
established in 2009 to promote innovative projects designed by the
port authorities with the aim of improving the integration of
ports, in particular with the city or with the
wider community in which they are based.
-
- The theme of this thirteenth edition of the ESPO Prize is
"The role of ports in the recovery of the city and
local community." The ESPO Award 2021 will go
port authority that will best be able to play a leading role in the
recovery from the current crisis and in helping to improve the
prosperity of the city, the local community and
of the territory.
-
- The other nine port authorities to participate in this edition
guadeloupe Port Caraïbes (France), the
Port Of Hamburg (Germany), the Port Authority of Piraeus
(Greece), Dublin Port Company (Ireland), Port of Gdansk
(Poland), the Port Authority of Ceuta (Spain), the
Port of Valencia (Spain), the Port Authority of Vigo
(Spain), and the Ports of Stockholm (Sweden). The winner of the
thirteenth edition will be announced at the ceremony of
awards ceremony to be held on 9 November in Brussels.
