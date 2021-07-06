|
July 6, 2021
Venice says no to improvised and based solutions
on emotion
- Saints: responsibilities should be sought, more
that in the ports of large ships, in the lack of maintenance, to
decades, of the channels left buryed under the banner of a
uncritical environmentalism
- Federagenti, the Federation of Italian Maritime Agents, is
again intervened on the question of the landing of the great
passenger ships in Venice, also in view of the possibility of
that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee inserts
"Venice and its lagoon" in the list of sites in
danger, a proposal that will be examined in the next
Committee meeting scheduled for 16 and 31 July.
- The Federation of Maritime Agents, in the words of its
President Alessandro Santi, expressed "full
willingness to discuss with anyone primarily with the
government to which we have formally asked to be urgently
and heard before any
decision along with many other trade associations; therefore
unesco to which we have contributed, a year in which
and a half ago, without receiving any consideration evidently. but
it is clear - said Santi - that we are not prepared to
accept taxations that call into question the present,
represented by more than 4,000 connected jobs
directly with cruises and from over 20, 000 jobs that
gravitate around the port of Venice and its essential role in
the economy of one of the most important production areas
europe; but also with the past, the one that binds inextricably
the history and reason for Venice's existence to the activities
maritime authorities and its port.'
- The President of Federagenti pointed out that in this regard
Australia's "no" to the like
unesco assessment on the theme of the reef "marks the
an important precedent by indicating an alternative route to the one that
is, on the other hand, the result of perfect strategies to twin
propaganda and interests far from the local reality, in the event of
the Venetian one. And also from Venice and the maritime cluster
national level - underlined Santi - must reach the institutions and
indirectly to UNESCO a "no" to solutions
improvised and emotionally based."
- "The serious alternative, " explained the President of
Federagenti - is that of a technical analysis on the docks
available in Marghera, accompanied by a scientific study on
real risk impacts (to size the limits) and the effects of
hydrodynamics whose responsibilities should be sought, more
that in the ports of large ships, in the lack of maintenance, to
decades, of the channels left buryed under the banner of a
uncritical environmentalism that he irresponsibly wanted to disavow
the history of the city and the lagoon. And a study that keeps
primarily on behalf of the workers and families to whom,
people who risk nothing and live elsewhere, would like to impose
their diktat.'
