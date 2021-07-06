



July 6, 2021

Saints: responsibilities should be sought, more that in the ports of large ships, in the lack of maintenance, to decades, of the channels left buryed under the banner of a uncritical environmentalism

Federagenti, the Federation of Italian Maritime Agents, is again intervened on the question of the landing of the great passenger ships in Venice, also in view of the possibility of that the UNESCO World Heritage Committee inserts "Venice and its lagoon" in the list of sites in danger, a proposal that will be examined in the next Committee meeting scheduled for 16 and 31 July.

The Federation of Maritime Agents, in the words of its President Alessandro Santi, expressed "full willingness to discuss with anyone primarily with the government to which we have formally asked to be urgently and heard before any decision along with many other trade associations; therefore unesco to which we have contributed, a year in which and a half ago, without receiving any consideration evidently. but it is clear - said Santi - that we are not prepared to accept taxations that call into question the present, represented by more than 4,000 connected jobs directly with cruises and from over 20, 000 jobs that gravitate around the port of Venice and its essential role in the economy of one of the most important production areas europe; but also with the past, the one that binds inextricably the history and reason for Venice's existence to the activities maritime authorities and its port.'

The President of Federagenti pointed out that in this regard Australia's "no" to the like unesco assessment on the theme of the reef "marks the an important precedent by indicating an alternative route to the one that is, on the other hand, the result of perfect strategies to twin propaganda and interests far from the local reality, in the event of the Venetian one. And also from Venice and the maritime cluster national level - underlined Santi - must reach the institutions and indirectly to UNESCO a "no" to solutions improvised and emotionally based."

"The serious alternative, " explained the President of Federagenti - is that of a technical analysis on the docks available in Marghera, accompanied by a scientific study on real risk impacts (to size the limits) and the effects of hydrodynamics whose responsibilities should be sought, more that in the ports of large ships, in the lack of maintenance, to decades, of the channels left buryed under the banner of a uncritical environmentalism that he irresponsibly wanted to disavow the history of the city and the lagoon. And a study that keeps primarily on behalf of the workers and families to whom, people who risk nothing and live elsewhere, would like to impose their diktat.'







