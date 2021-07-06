|
July 6, 2021
- Confemity, Assarmatori and Medibordo raise an alarm for
the shortage of on-board doctors
-
- The problem, which has been going on for some time, has been
aggravated by the consequences of the pandemic
-
- The Italian shipowners' associations Confitarma and Assarmatori and
the National Association of Doctors on board of the Merchant Navy
(Medibordo) sounded an alarm because - they explained
- with the summer season already underway, there is a risk that
many ships cannot reach the locations of
destination because they are forced to stay in port due to shortage
of on-board doctors. The three associations recalled that the
professional figure of the ship's doctor is included in the
"minimum armament table" of passenger ships,
that is, in the minimum number of professional qualifications
mandatory on board in order to sail, and it is therefore
necessary and essential to carry out the liaison services
maritime.
-
- Confitarma, Assarmatori and Medibordo also recalled that
for years shipowners' associations have been complaining about the structural
inadequacy of these professional figures caused by
incomprehensible barriers to entry to the profession imposed by a
system of rules which, as designed - they pointed out -
can no longer guarantee the effective organization of the
on-board health service and consequently fulfil the objectives
for which it was established in the late 1800s.
-
- To this structural deficiency, to which in the past it has been
faced using the few and in any case inadequate exceptions
allowed by the legislation - they explained confitarma again,
Assarmatori and Medibordo - the serious emergency has now been added
caused by the pandemic that has rightly forced
the government to focus all its efforts on the campaign
vaccination in place. As a result, today the
insurmountable difficulties in finding
doctors available at boarding and, in many cases, will not be in
ensure the departure of ships.
-
- Continuing this situation -- they denounced Confitarma,
Assarmatori and Medibordo - it is evident to all the damage
will result for the entire tourism sector, already
hard hit by the crisis, and the considerable inconvenience to residents
islanders who will see their right thod, constitutionally guaranteed,
to the so-called "territorial continuity".
-
- The three associations have specified that for some months
armament and the National Association of Ship's Doctors have
represented the serious situation to all the competent institutions,
signalling the extraordinary difficulties that would have been
met in the summer season and requiring the activation of
exceptional recruitment measures, in analogy to what has already been
implemented by the government to address the need to
medical staff for the ongoing vaccination campaign.
-
- Specifying that we are aware of the important and demanding
work that the institutions are doing to ensure the
primary public health interest and applauding the efforts of the
in this regard, however, the three associations have
request that, as a matter of urgency, the adoption of
targeted measures to address this situation of
inefficiency that entails the real risk of detonating
"an emergency in the emergency" in order to ensure
to all - citizens and tourists - maritime transport services.
Confemity, Assarmatori and Medibordo therefore hope for the urgent
adoption of the necessary derogations from this system considered
inefficient and the contextual convening of the table on the subject of
maritime health already established at the Ministry of
to overcome this legislation, considered anti-historical.
