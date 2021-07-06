



July 6, 2021

Original news Confemity, Assarmatori and Medibordo raise an alarm for the shortage of on-board doctors

The problem, which has been going on for some time, has been aggravated by the consequences of the pandemic

The Italian shipowners' associations Confitarma and Assarmatori and the National Association of Doctors on board of the Merchant Navy (Medibordo) sounded an alarm because - they explained - with the summer season already underway, there is a risk that many ships cannot reach the locations of destination because they are forced to stay in port due to shortage of on-board doctors. The three associations recalled that the professional figure of the ship's doctor is included in the "minimum armament table" of passenger ships, that is, in the minimum number of professional qualifications mandatory on board in order to sail, and it is therefore necessary and essential to carry out the liaison services maritime.

Confitarma, Assarmatori and Medibordo also recalled that for years shipowners' associations have been complaining about the structural inadequacy of these professional figures caused by incomprehensible barriers to entry to the profession imposed by a system of rules which, as designed - they pointed out - can no longer guarantee the effective organization of the on-board health service and consequently fulfil the objectives for which it was established in the late 1800s.

To this structural deficiency, to which in the past it has been faced using the few and in any case inadequate exceptions allowed by the legislation - they explained confitarma again, Assarmatori and Medibordo - the serious emergency has now been added caused by the pandemic that has rightly forced the government to focus all its efforts on the campaign vaccination in place. As a result, today the insurmountable difficulties in finding doctors available at boarding and, in many cases, will not be in ensure the departure of ships.

Continuing this situation -- they denounced Confitarma, Assarmatori and Medibordo - it is evident to all the damage will result for the entire tourism sector, already hard hit by the crisis, and the considerable inconvenience to residents islanders who will see their right thod, constitutionally guaranteed, to the so-called "territorial continuity".

The three associations have specified that for some months armament and the National Association of Ship's Doctors have represented the serious situation to all the competent institutions, signalling the extraordinary difficulties that would have been met in the summer season and requiring the activation of exceptional recruitment measures, in analogy to what has already been implemented by the government to address the need to medical staff for the ongoing vaccination campaign.

Specifying that we are aware of the important and demanding work that the institutions are doing to ensure the primary public health interest and applauding the efforts of the in this regard, however, the three associations have request that, as a matter of urgency, the adoption of targeted measures to address this situation of inefficiency that entails the real risk of detonating "an emergency in the emergency" in order to ensure to all - citizens and tourists - maritime transport services. Confemity, Assarmatori and Medibordo therefore hope for the urgent adoption of the necessary derogations from this system considered inefficient and the contextual convening of the table on the subject of maritime health already established at the Ministry of to overcome this legislation, considered anti-historical.







