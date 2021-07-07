|
July 7, 2021
- At the Mariner of the Maltese Hili Company the management of the
container terminal of the port of Durazzo
- An investment of 30 million euros is planned
- Mariner, a terminal company in Malta's Hili
company, has been awarded the concession contract for the
management of the terminal container of the port of Durazzo for the next
five years, during which Mariner is expected to invest
EUR 30 million at the Albanian port port. The terminal has a
265 linear meter quay equipped with two quay cranes
depth of the seabed up to -10 meters.
- In the first five months of this year, the container terminal of the
albanian port has moveded over 656,000 tons of goods
containerised, with an increase of 80,000 tons on the
corresponding period of 2020. Container handling is
was 55,415 teu, about 2,000 more than in 2000
january-may last year. Most of the
containerised traffic in the port of Durazzo is generated by
feeder ships arriving from the Italian port of Gioia Tauro and from that
Piraeus Greek.
- For Mariner, the Albanian terminal is the third port terminal
taken over by the company adding to the Baltic
Container Termnal (BCT) of the Latvian port of Riga and at the Terminal
Intermodal Venice (TIV) of the Italian port of Marghera, a company
the latter which is a joint venture between Mariner and
Marinvest of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group.
