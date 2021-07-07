



July 7, 2021

Original news At the Mariner of the Maltese Hili Company the management of the container terminal of the port of Durazzo

An investment of 30 million euros is planned

Mariner, a terminal company in Malta's Hili company, has been awarded the concession contract for the management of the terminal container of the port of Durazzo for the next five years, during which Mariner is expected to invest EUR 30 million at the Albanian port port. The terminal has a 265 linear meter quay equipped with two quay cranes depth of the seabed up to -10 meters.

In the first five months of this year, the container terminal of the albanian port has moveded over 656,000 tons of goods containerised, with an increase of 80,000 tons on the corresponding period of 2020. Container handling is was 55,415 teu, about 2,000 more than in 2000 january-may last year. Most of the containerised traffic in the port of Durazzo is generated by feeder ships arriving from the Italian port of Gioia Tauro and from that Piraeus Greek.

For Mariner, the Albanian terminal is the third port terminal taken over by the company adding to the Baltic Container Termnal (BCT) of the Latvian port of Riga and at the Terminal Intermodal Venice (TIV) of the Italian port of Marghera, a company the latter which is a joint venture between Mariner and Marinvest of the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group.







