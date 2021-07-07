



July 7, 2021

New historic highs in all four major markets world markets in which the shipping company operates

If until a few months ago the impressive rise in the value of maritime noli had spared the market for trade transatlantic containerised containerised, the revenues generated in the second six months of this year by the maritime services operated in this region by orient overseas container line (OOCL) of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping as well as other primaries shipping companies in the sector confirm that even this market is affected by a significant increase in transport prices.

But it is not only OOCL's transatlantic services that have recorded in the period of record revenues: historical peaks were marked by the turnover produced by the fleets of the Hong Kong used in other major maritime markets World. In the second quarter of 2021, OOCL's total revenues amounted to $3.47 billion, an increase in +119.0% on the corresponding period last year. more the growth in total volumes of loads is limited containerised containerised transports by the fleet that have been 1.95 million teu, up +15.4% on the quarter April-June 2020.

The largest increase in revenues was asia-europe services that have generated turnover of $1.02 billion, with a +203.6% on the second quarter of last year. On these routes, the ships of the OOCL carried 411,000 teu (+19.4%). Very important also the growth in revenues from maritime services in the company on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia that are amounted to $1.02 billion (+110.3%) and services on trans-Pacific Routes that totalled 1.19 billion dollars (+91.5%). In these two markets, the volumes containerised containerised containers transported were equal to 875,000 teu (+20.5%) and 540,000 teu (+9.9%). Remarkable as well the increase in revenues generated by transatlantic services that are amounted to 236,000 teu (+68.4%), an increase to which instead a decrease in the volumes of containers transported that are 123,000 teu (-2.8%).

In the first half of 2021, OOCL's total revenues amounted to $6.49 billion, an increase in the +107.6% on the first half of last year, and the containerised containerised transport by the fleet amounted to 3.93 million teu (+19.5%).









