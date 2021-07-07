|
July 7, 2021
- Record quarterly revenue for OOCL
- New historic highs in all four major markets
world markets in which the shipping company operates
- If until a few months ago the impressive rise in the value of
maritime noli had spared the market for trade
transatlantic containerised containerised, the revenues generated in the second
six months of this year by the maritime services operated in this
region by orient overseas container line (OOCL) of the
Chinese group COSCO Shipping as well as other primaries
shipping companies in the sector confirm that even
this market is affected by a significant increase in
transport prices.
- But it is not only OOCL's transatlantic services that have
recorded in the period of record revenues: historical peaks were
marked by the turnover produced by the fleets of the
Hong Kong used in other major maritime markets
World. In the second quarter of 2021, OOCL's total revenues
amounted to $3.47 billion, an increase in
+119.0% on the corresponding period last year. more
the growth in total volumes of loads is limited
containerised containerised transports by the fleet that have been
1.95 million teu, up +15.4% on the quarter
April-June 2020.
- The largest increase in revenues was
asia-europe services that have generated
turnover of $1.02 billion, with a +203.6% on the
second quarter of last year. On these routes, the ships of the
OOCL carried 411,000 teu (+19.4%). Very important also
the growth in revenues from maritime services in the
company on intra-Asian routes and with Australasia that are
amounted to $1.02 billion (+110.3%) and services
on trans-Pacific Routes that totalled 1.19
billion dollars (+91.5%). In these two markets, the volumes
containerised containerised containers transported were equal to
875,000 teu (+20.5%) and 540,000 teu (+9.9%). Remarkable as well
the increase in revenues generated by transatlantic services that are
amounted to 236,000 teu (+68.4%), an increase to which
instead a decrease in the volumes of containers transported that are
123,000 teu (-2.8%).
- In the first half of 2021, OOCL's total revenues
amounted to $6.49 billion, an increase in the
+107.6% on the first half of last year, and the
containerised containerised transport by the fleet amounted to 3.93
million teu (+19.5%).
