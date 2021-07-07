



July 7, 2021

Original news Ever Given is reaching Port Said, from where it then will continue to Rotterdam

In the Egyptian port it will be inspected to assess the damage caused by the aead

This afternoon the ever given container container,which stranding in late March in the suez canal had caused the lockdown of naval traffic in the Egyptian waterway for six days, he resumed navigation leaving the Great Bitter Lake and preparing to get out of the canal and then enter the Mediterranean. before leave Egypt, however, the ship and its hull will be inspected in Port Said to verify that the unit is able to face the open sea and head for the port Rotterdam.

The departure was made possible by today's signing of the final agreement on the damage caused by the accident which was signed by the Suez Canal Authority and the owners and insurers of the ship, which is owned by of the Japanese Shoei Kisen and is operated by the Taiwanese navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation. Yesterday, moreover, the commercial court in Ismailia had revoked the seizure of the carrier.

The parties have not disclosed the extent of the compensation will be paid to compensate for the damage. However, admiral Osama Rabie, president of the Suez Canal Authority, hinted that the figure is close to 550 million dollars requested lately by the Suez Canal Authority, which initially demanded payment of $916 million.







