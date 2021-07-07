|
July 7, 2021
- Ever Given is reaching Port Said, from where it then
will continue to Rotterdam
- In the Egyptian port it will be inspected to assess the
damage caused by the aead
- This afternoon the ever given container container,which
stranding in late March in the suez canal had caused the lockdown
of naval traffic in the Egyptian waterway for six days, he
resumed navigation leaving the Great Bitter Lake and preparing
to get out of the canal and then enter the Mediterranean. before
leave Egypt, however, the ship and its hull will be
inspected in Port Said to verify that the unit
is able to face the open sea and head for the port
Rotterdam.
- The departure was made possible by today's
signing of the final agreement on the damage caused by the accident
which was signed by the Suez Canal Authority and the
owners and insurers of the ship, which is owned by
of the Japanese Shoei Kisen and is operated by the
Taiwanese navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation. Yesterday, moreover,
the commercial court in Ismailia had revoked the seizure
of the carrier.
- The parties have not disclosed the extent of the compensation
will be paid to compensate for the damage. However, admiral
Osama Rabie, president of the Suez Canal Authority,
hinted that the figure is close to 550 million
dollars requested lately by the Suez Canal Authority, which
initially demanded payment of $916 million.
