



July 7, 2021

MSC Cruises will train in Genoa, at the Academy of Italian Merchant Navy, the crews of its new ships powered by liquefied natural gas. Today, in fact, the two partner together with the Radar Observer Training Board have signed an eight-year agreement to the training and subsequent employment of more than 270 members of the crew, understanding that it was strongly desired by the Liguria Region. These are crews who will take up starting in 2022 with the entry into the fleet of MSC World Europe, the first "World Class" class ship.

The partnership was presented today on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Training Centre that saw the entry into operation of both the LNG machine simulator (Wärtsilä) both that of the blanket (Cetena). 'The cruise industry - recalled the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, speaking at the ceremony -- it's one of the main voices of our economy: today it is starting again and I think it could not there is a better signal than this agreement between MSC and the Foundation Accademia Marina Mercantile, flagship for training professional figures within the maritime-port supply chain and on-board services.'

"The effects of this agreement- added the Alderman regional training, Ilaria Cavo - there are many: strengthening further the mission of the Academy of Merchant Navy, consolidate MSC's presence in Genoa, recognize the centrality of the of our city and our region also from the point of view of educational vision with an innovative project at national level and, finally, have now available, thanks to the thrust of this agreement, a new LNG-enabled machine simulator that can be made available also for other types of courses in according to the needs that should arise.

The Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, stressed that working to make the port of the city "the the first stopover of this totally sustainable size, a goal - he pointed out - that we want to achieve by 2026. also the inauguration of these simulators - he added - is part of the framework of what Genoa represents, for today and for tomorrow. A seaside town that has the sea at the center of its vision, able to innovate and create jobs, growth and wealth for the territory in full respect of nature and technological transition.'

The training courses provided for in the Agreement, planned in a eight-year period (2021-2028), represent a a novelty at international level and have been designed in specific way for officers and other members deck crew and MSC Cruises car, both italians and foreigners. The lessons will take place at the genoese of the Academy from next October and include different training modules (Base, Advance, Fire Fighting, Refresh, In Service and Train de Trainer). Courses are being approved by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility sustainable and have been designed to far exceed the requirements minimum training provided by the Ministry itself.

The training plan includes several modules, developed jointly by MSC Cruises and the Italian Navy Academy depending on the state-of-the-way propulsion systems LNG on the company's ships, able to guarantee the crews a high level of familiarity with the technology of board that is characterized by the innovative bunkering system and management of liquefied natural gas, which in the future will be integrated also with a fuel cell system of the type Solid Oxide, currently being developed at the Chantiers de the Atlantique.

The Academy will train over 270 officers and members msc cruises crew in 65 different sessions, but such numbers are likely to increase depending on the possible growth future of the company's LNG-powered fleet. at all crews on board LNG-powered ships will be provided, in addition, a special general training course on this innovative fuel type.







