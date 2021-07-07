|
July 7, 2021
- MSC Cruises will train the crews of the
new natural gas-fired ships
-
- The courses will be held at the Italian Navy Academy
where the specific simulators of
Wärtsilä and Cetena
-
- MSC Cruises will train in Genoa, at the Academy of
Italian Merchant Navy, the crews of its new
ships powered by liquefied natural gas. Today, in fact, the two
partner together with the Radar Observer Training Board
have signed an eight-year agreement to
the training and subsequent employment of more than 270 members
of the crew, understanding that it was strongly desired by the
Liguria Region. These are crews who will take up
starting in 2022 with the entry into the fleet of MSC World Europe,
the first "World Class" class ship.
-
- The partnership was presented today on the occasion of the
inauguration of the new Training Centre that saw
the entry into operation of both the LNG machine simulator (Wärtsilä)
both that of the blanket (Cetena). 'The cruise industry
- recalled the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti,
speaking at the ceremony -- it's one of the main voices
of our economy: today it is starting again and I think it could not
there is a better signal than this agreement between MSC and the Foundation
Accademia Marina Mercantile, flagship for training
professional figures within the maritime-port supply chain
and on-board services.'
-
- "The effects of this agreement- added the Alderman
regional training, Ilaria Cavo - there are many: strengthening
further the mission of the Academy of Merchant Navy,
consolidate MSC's presence in Genoa, recognize the centrality of the
of our city and our region also from the point of view of
educational vision with an innovative project at national level and,
finally, have now available, thanks to the thrust of this
agreement, a new LNG-enabled machine simulator that can
be made available also for other types of courses in
according to the needs that should arise.
-
- The Mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, stressed that
working to make the port of the city "the
the first stopover of this totally sustainable size, a goal
- he pointed out - that we want to achieve by 2026. also
the inauguration of these simulators - he added - is part of the
framework of what Genoa represents, for today and for tomorrow.
A seaside town that has the sea at the center of its vision,
able to innovate and create jobs, growth and
wealth for the territory in full respect of nature and
technological transition.'
-
- The training courses provided for in the Agreement, planned in a
eight-year period (2021-2028), represent a
a novelty at international level and have been designed in
specific way for officers and other members
deck crew and MSC Cruises car, both
italians and foreigners. The lessons will take place at the
genoese of the Academy from next October and include
different training modules (Base, Advance, Fire Fighting, Refresh,
In Service and Train de Trainer). Courses are being approved
by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
sustainable and have been designed to far exceed the requirements
minimum training provided by the Ministry itself.
-
- The training plan includes several modules, developed
jointly by MSC Cruises and the Italian Navy Academy
depending on the state-of-the-way propulsion systems
LNG on the company's ships, able to guarantee the
crews a high level of familiarity with the technology of
board that is characterized by the innovative bunkering system and
management of liquefied natural gas, which in the future will be
integrated also with a fuel cell system of the type
Solid Oxide, currently being developed at the Chantiers de
the Atlantique.
-
- The Academy will train over 270 officers and members
msc cruises crew in 65 different sessions, but such numbers
are likely to increase depending on the possible growth
future of the company's LNG-powered fleet. at
all crews on board LNG-powered ships will be
provided, in addition, a special general training course on this
innovative fuel type.
