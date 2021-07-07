|
July 7, 2021
- Appointed the members of the General Council of Confitarma for the
next four years
- Mattioli: in 2020 the Italian merchant fleet maintained
its position among the world's leading fleets
- Today was held the private session of the Assembly of the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), chaired by Mario
Mattioli, who proceeded to approve the budget and the
annual report on the year 2020, this year dedicated to workers
Maritime. The assembly then proceeded to approve the
reform of the Federal Statute, amended in line with that of
Confindustria, respecting the specificity of the base
association of the confederation. 'The unanimous approval of the
new confederal statute - underlined Mattioli - demonstrates the
compactness of our associates and their pride in being part
of our confederation.'
- The Assembly then elected the twenty-five shipowners who together
president, past presidents, vice-presidents and president
Group of Young Shipowners constitute the General Council in
charge for the next four years that is formed by the
President Mario Mattioli, past president Paolo Clerici, Nicola
Coccia, Paolo d'Amico, Emanuele Grimaldi and Giovanni Montanari, from
President of the Young Shipowners, Salvatore d'Amico, and by the
directors Mariella Amoretti, Claudio Baccichetti, Federica
Barbaro, Luca Bertani, Gabriele Brullo, Paolo Cagnoni, Carlo Cameli,
Francesco D'Alesio, Angelo D'Amato, Cesare d'Amico, Gianni Andrea de
Domenico, Andrea Garolla di Bard, Giacomo Gavarone, Alessandra
Grimaldi, Guido Grimaldi, Domenico Ievoli, Beniamino Maltese,
Lorenzo Matacena, Fabio Montanari, Gianluca Morace, Corrado Neri,
Valeria Novella, Alessandro Russo, Barbara Visentini and Luca
Vitiello. The new Vice Presidents will be appointed by the new
council at the next meeting this month.
- Illustrating the activity carried out last year by
Confitarma, Mattioli announced among other things that at the end of 2020
the Italian merchant fleet, with about 15 million tons of
gross tonnage, has maintained its position among the main fleets
world championships and in the first months of 2021 there was the
delivery of new constructions for almost 700,000 tons of toe
Gross. "We are seeing a recovery," he explained.
if there are still sectors in difficulty. Surely we must
be able to count on the reforms of the PA and justice and above all
on an efficient bureaucracy capable of responding to decisions
government governance and industry governance that can redesign
the rules of the industry in a more dynamic and modern vision
of the constantly evolving world."
