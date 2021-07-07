



July 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Appointed the members of the General Council of Confitarma for the next four years

Mattioli: in 2020 the Italian merchant fleet maintained its position among the world's leading fleets

Today was held the private session of the Assembly of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), chaired by Mario Mattioli, who proceeded to approve the budget and the annual report on the year 2020, this year dedicated to workers Maritime. The assembly then proceeded to approve the reform of the Federal Statute, amended in line with that of Confindustria, respecting the specificity of the base association of the confederation. 'The unanimous approval of the new confederal statute - underlined Mattioli - demonstrates the compactness of our associates and their pride in being part of our confederation.'

The Assembly then elected the twenty-five shipowners who together president, past presidents, vice-presidents and president Group of Young Shipowners constitute the General Council in charge for the next four years that is formed by the President Mario Mattioli, past president Paolo Clerici, Nicola Coccia, Paolo d'Amico, Emanuele Grimaldi and Giovanni Montanari, from President of the Young Shipowners, Salvatore d'Amico, and by the directors Mariella Amoretti, Claudio Baccichetti, Federica Barbaro, Luca Bertani, Gabriele Brullo, Paolo Cagnoni, Carlo Cameli, Francesco D'Alesio, Angelo D'Amato, Cesare d'Amico, Gianni Andrea de Domenico, Andrea Garolla di Bard, Giacomo Gavarone, Alessandra Grimaldi, Guido Grimaldi, Domenico Ievoli, Beniamino Maltese, Lorenzo Matacena, Fabio Montanari, Gianluca Morace, Corrado Neri, Valeria Novella, Alessandro Russo, Barbara Visentini and Luca Vitiello. The new Vice Presidents will be appointed by the new council at the next meeting this month.

Illustrating the activity carried out last year by Confitarma, Mattioli announced among other things that at the end of 2020 the Italian merchant fleet, with about 15 million tons of gross tonnage, has maintained its position among the main fleets world championships and in the first months of 2021 there was the delivery of new constructions for almost 700,000 tons of toe Gross. "We are seeing a recovery," he explained. if there are still sectors in difficulty. Surely we must be able to count on the reforms of the PA and justice and above all on an efficient bureaucracy capable of responding to decisions government governance and industry governance that can redesign the rules of the industry in a more dynamic and modern vision of the constantly evolving world."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail