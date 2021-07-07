



July 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assiterminal reports that the MEF has ground to a halt to reduce the concession fees of port terminals affected by the crisis

Ferrari: "perhaps the fact that you have never stopped has sent out the wrong message.

The Italian Port & Terminal Operators Association (Assiterminal) regrets that the amendment which would make it possible to a reduction in the concession fees for those port terminal operators that still in 2021 they could not resume their activity due to the continued effects of COVID would be in stand by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, explained that 'the legislative proposal was formulated on the line of that of 2020, taking into account that the port system, through the mere use of a small part of their administrative surpluses, they could have compensate for the obvious and egregious situation of cruise terminals have been stationary for 18 months.' Pointing out that the proposal finds 'all agreement, from Assoporti to MIMS, to majority forces, to unions: all, with a clear awareness of the reality of things: cruise terminals are resourceless" "it embitters and amazes - continued Ferrari - the pervivicacia of some bureaucrat who actually makes the state ask for the payment of the concession fees, for what?".

In this regard, Ferrari wonders whether the AdSPs "have really financial autonomy as provided for by law or are of made police stations in favor of other public bodies on which to turn the surplus resources. It is possible - denounced the director of Assiterminal -- that financial bureaucracy is so or simply the companies that keep the ports alive have no dignity of importance beyond the words of circumstance in some conference that is lost in the "building unsustainability"?'

Ferrari concluded by noting that "perhaps the fact of not having ever stopped passed a wrong message. Maybe - you asked -- you didn't even understand that who you are had to stop it's not yet broken down and will ask probably in Europe to open yet another dossier on this sector, but in the meantime will have to find open disputes in Italy and in ports in order to assert its right to survive.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail