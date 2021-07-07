|
- Assiterminal reports that the MEF has ground to a halt
to reduce the concession fees of port terminals affected by the
crisis
-
- Ferrari: "perhaps the fact that you have never stopped has
sent out the wrong message.
-
- The Italian Port & Terminal Operators Association
(Assiterminal) regrets that the amendment which would make it possible to
a reduction in the concession fees for those port terminal operators
that still in 2021 they could not resume their activity
due to the continued effects of COVID would be in
stand by the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
-
- The director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, explained
that 'the legislative proposal was formulated on the
line of that of 2020, taking into account that the
port system, through the mere use of a small
part of their administrative surpluses, they could have
compensate for the obvious and egregious situation of cruise terminals
have been stationary for 18 months.' Pointing out that the proposal finds 'all
agreement, from Assoporti to MIMS, to majority forces, to
unions: all, with a clear awareness of the reality
of things: cruise terminals are resourceless"
"it embitters and amazes - continued Ferrari - the pervivicacia
of some bureaucrat who actually makes the state ask for the
payment of the concession fees, for what?".
-
- In this regard, Ferrari wonders whether the AdSPs "have
really financial autonomy as provided for by law or are of
made police stations in favor of other public bodies on which to turn the
surplus resources. It is possible - denounced the director
of Assiterminal -- that financial bureaucracy is so
or simply the companies that keep the ports alive have no
dignity of importance beyond the words of circumstance in
some conference that is lost in the "building
unsustainability"?'
-
- Ferrari concluded by noting that "perhaps the fact of not
having ever stopped passed a wrong message. Maybe -
you asked -- you didn't even understand that who you are
had to stop it's not yet broken down and will ask
probably in Europe to open yet another dossier on this
sector, but in the meantime will have to find open disputes in
Italy and in ports in order to assert its right to survive.'
|
