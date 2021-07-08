



July 8, 2021

Taipei company ordered four 7,000 teu ships to china sws

The current increased trend in the capacity of loading of the fleets of the main shipping companies containerised world, implemented both with the issuance of orders for the construction of large ships either with the acquisition or the rental of the most capacity contenitorial carriers currently in service, is a phenomenon that also involves regional maritime carriers that aspire, however, to expand the their range to intercontinental traffic. Among these, the taiwanese company TS Lines which, launched in 2001, activities such as specifically intra-Asian carrier, subsequently extended its network of services to the market trans-Pacific Partnership.

A new order issued by TS Lines in shanghai waigaoqiao shipbuilding co. (SWS) of the Chinese group CSSC for the construction of four container container ship of 7,000 teu that will be the most capacityed ships of the company that currently operates a fleet of 43 ships, of which less than half of the property, for a capacity total of 90,000 teu. The investment by the company is over $300 million. The ships will be taken over between April and November 2024.

On the occasion of the announcement of the new order, the Taipei has announced its intention to proceed with the issuance of orders for further new ships, also thanks to the substantial increase in both operating results, with volumes transported and this year is expected to reach the share of 1.9 million teu with an increase of +11% on 20202, both in financial results, with expected revenues of 46 billion Taiwanese dollars in 2021 (US$1.6 billion), up +70%, and with a profit of expected net of 17 billion (+183%).









