July 8, 2021
- TS Lines moves to acquire new container containers of
increased capacity
-
- Taipei company ordered four 7,000 teu ships
to china sws
-
- The current increased trend in the capacity of
loading of the fleets of the main shipping companies
containerised world, implemented both with the issuance of orders for
the construction of large ships either with the acquisition or
the rental of the most capacity contenitorial carriers
currently in service, is a phenomenon that also involves
regional maritime carriers that aspire, however, to expand the
their range to intercontinental traffic. Among these, the
taiwanese company TS Lines which, launched in 2001,
activities such as specifically intra-Asian carrier,
subsequently extended its network of services to the market
trans-Pacific Partnership.
-
- A new order issued by TS Lines in
shanghai waigaoqiao shipbuilding co.
(SWS) of the Chinese group CSSC for the construction of four
container container ship of 7,000 teu that will be the most capacityed ships
of the company that currently operates a fleet of 43 ships, of which
less than half of the property, for a capacity
total of 90,000 teu. The investment by the company
is over $300 million. The ships will be
taken over between April and November 2024.
-
- On the occasion of the announcement of the new order, the
Taipei has announced its intention to proceed with the issuance of
orders for further new ships, also thanks to the substantial
increase in both operating results, with volumes transported and
this year is expected to reach the share of 1.9 million teu
with an increase of +11% on 20202, both in financial results, with
expected revenues of 46 billion Taiwanese dollars in 2021
(US$1.6 billion), up +70%, and with a profit of
expected net of 17 billion (+183%).
