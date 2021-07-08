|
- For Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies,
you need to reconsider the global minimum exemption
Tax for shipowners or at least limit it to operations at sea
carried out by the gun companies, excluding those on the ground
where they compete directly with all the other players in the supply
Chain. Speaking yesterday at the presentation of the eighth report
Italian Maritime Economy by SRM, a research centre of which the
Fedespedi is a partner, the president of the federation, Silvia
Moretto, focused on the possible repercussions on the
supply chain of the proposal to introduce a global system of
multinational taxation launched by the new administration
us led by Joe Biden and who was welcomed for
most favourably in the international arena.
- "In these days, " noted Moretto, "it has been
agreement at OECD level on the Global Minimum Tax,
that should regulate the world of large multinationals.
Well, he pointed out, the only sector that seems to be exempted
from the new tax to 15% is the shipowner. The ITF -
recalled the president of Fedespedi -- calculated that
currently the average tax for shipowners is 7%:
we hope that this situation of clear
distortion of the market at least by limiting the advantage to only
activities carried out at sea, excluding those on land, managed
even by the players in the supply chain who do not enjoy any
exemption.'
- Moretto also focused on the exemption from the
on EU competition enjoyed by shipping companies
containerised containerised in consortia. "Covid-19-
observed -- left us a lesson to learn: when the
market is controlled by a few operators there are large
Risks. Maritime carriers concentrated in three major alliances have
been able to intelligently control the hold capacity
available to contain costs. They could do it because
there is the EU Consortia Block Exemption Regulation that allows
shipping line to exchange commercially sensitive data in order to
to share the carrying capacity on ships and coordinate
route planning. This is a derogation from the
european antitrust regulations to which, on the other hand, all
companies operating along the maritime supply chain. This condition
- denounced the president of Fedespedi - led today to noli
five times as many as the pre-Covid period on the main routes
(Europe-Far East and Trans-Pacific), to congestion of the
ports, shortage of containers, reliability that is
reached a negative peak of 35%, all with
inevitable effects on consumer prices.' "The
consequences of this situation - he went on - we pay her
all: terminal planners, shippers, shippers, final consumers.
With one exception: shipping companies, which according to data
developed by SRM, earned $27 billion in 2020,
number destined to triple in 2021, reaching almost according to
Drewry the 100 billion.' Remembering that in autumn it is
further consultation promoted by the Commission is planned
On a review of the CBER, Moretto expressed the hope that "this
the voice of all the actors in the maritime supply chain is
heard.'
- Referring more specifically to the national sphere,
Moretto stressed the need to "act on a
other weakness of global value chains: the use - has
ex works yield by 73% of companies. in
right now there's a lot of talk about nearshoring and shortening of
supply chains to reduce the risks of stock breakage and difficulty
supply supply. Strategies of this kind - noted the
president of Federagenti - work when companies decide to
oversee their logistics, rather than delegating it to subjects
Third. In Germany, only 30% of companies sell in Ex Works: for
this for years the country is first in the LPI ranking of the Bank
world, that's why German logistics have organized and
efficiently developed and responds effectively to the needs of the
Commercial. With PNRR resources - moretto pointed out -
we can bridge the infrastructural gap of our country, both
material is digital, but we also need to think about how
encourage Italian companies to abandon the ex-factory and
take back control of their supply chain. It will be a
important and obligatory path, given the new trends: e-commerce,
that is now constantly growing at double digit rates and is
literally exploded with the pandemic, is incompatible with
the "Ex Works" approach. To seize this opportunity
Italian companies must adapt to the change taking place in the
purchasing and consumption habits. Fedespedi and Confetra are
working intensively alongside the institutions, in particular the
MIMS, to implement PNRR projects: Sudoco, E-CRM,
analysis laboratories, reform of the civil discipline on the
shipping contract. The challenge for Italy - concluded Moretto
- is to systemo systemo between public and private, using Recovery
fund to close a 50-year gap and thus increase the
competitiveness of our manufacture, of Made in Italy».
