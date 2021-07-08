



July 8, 2021

Highlighted the need to reconsider the exemption global minimum tax for shipowners or at least limit it to operations at sea

For Fedespedi, the federation of Italian shipping companies, you need to reconsider the global minimum exemption Tax for shipowners or at least limit it to operations at sea carried out by the gun companies, excluding those on the ground where they compete directly with all the other players in the supply Chain. Speaking yesterday at the presentation of the eighth report Italian Maritime Economy by SRM, a research centre of which the Fedespedi is a partner, the president of the federation, Silvia Moretto, focused on the possible repercussions on the supply chain of the proposal to introduce a global system of multinational taxation launched by the new administration us led by Joe Biden and who was welcomed for most favourably in the international arena.

"In these days, " noted Moretto, "it has been agreement at OECD level on the Global Minimum Tax, that should regulate the world of large multinationals. Well, he pointed out, the only sector that seems to be exempted from the new tax to 15% is the shipowner. The ITF - recalled the president of Fedespedi -- calculated that currently the average tax for shipowners is 7%: we hope that this situation of clear distortion of the market at least by limiting the advantage to only activities carried out at sea, excluding those on land, managed even by the players in the supply chain who do not enjoy any exemption.'

Moretto also focused on the exemption from the on EU competition enjoyed by shipping companies containerised containerised in consortia. "Covid-19- observed -- left us a lesson to learn: when the market is controlled by a few operators there are large Risks. Maritime carriers concentrated in three major alliances have been able to intelligently control the hold capacity available to contain costs. They could do it because there is the EU Consortia Block Exemption Regulation that allows shipping line to exchange commercially sensitive data in order to to share the carrying capacity on ships and coordinate route planning. This is a derogation from the european antitrust regulations to which, on the other hand, all companies operating along the maritime supply chain. This condition - denounced the president of Fedespedi - led today to noli five times as many as the pre-Covid period on the main routes (Europe-Far East and Trans-Pacific), to congestion of the ports, shortage of containers, reliability that is reached a negative peak of 35%, all with inevitable effects on consumer prices.' "The consequences of this situation - he went on - we pay her all: terminal planners, shippers, shippers, final consumers. With one exception: shipping companies, which according to data developed by SRM, earned $27 billion in 2020, number destined to triple in 2021, reaching almost according to Drewry the 100 billion.' Remembering that in autumn it is further consultation promoted by the Commission is planned On a review of the CBER, Moretto expressed the hope that "this the voice of all the actors in the maritime supply chain is heard.'

Referring more specifically to the national sphere, Moretto stressed the need to "act on a other weakness of global value chains: the use - has ex works yield by 73% of companies. in right now there's a lot of talk about nearshoring and shortening of supply chains to reduce the risks of stock breakage and difficulty supply supply. Strategies of this kind - noted the president of Federagenti - work when companies decide to oversee their logistics, rather than delegating it to subjects Third. In Germany, only 30% of companies sell in Ex Works: for this for years the country is first in the LPI ranking of the Bank world, that's why German logistics have organized and efficiently developed and responds effectively to the needs of the Commercial. With PNRR resources - moretto pointed out - we can bridge the infrastructural gap of our country, both material is digital, but we also need to think about how encourage Italian companies to abandon the ex-factory and take back control of their supply chain. It will be a important and obligatory path, given the new trends: e-commerce, that is now constantly growing at double digit rates and is literally exploded with the pandemic, is incompatible with the "Ex Works" approach. To seize this opportunity Italian companies must adapt to the change taking place in the purchasing and consumption habits. Fedespedi and Confetra are working intensively alongside the institutions, in particular the MIMS, to implement PNRR projects: Sudoco, E-CRM, analysis laboratories, reform of the civil discipline on the shipping contract. The challenge for Italy - concluded Moretto - is to systemo systemo between public and private, using Recovery fund to close a 50-year gap and thus increase the competitiveness of our manufacture, of Made in Italy».







