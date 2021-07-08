



July 8, 2021

Original news ANCIP denounces the obstacles of bureaucracy to support for passenger port terminals affected by the crisis

The association expresses bewilderment and disbelief at a situation that's without logic and justification

The National Association of Port Companies (ANCIP), as well as the Association of Italian Port Terminal Operators ( of the 7 July 2021), expressed bewilderment and disbelief at the bureaucratic obstacles that at the Ministry of Economy and finance are opposing, "without logic and anCIP explained that there was a justification for amendments that translate the regulatory provisions of Article 199 of the decree-law n.34/2020 converted by Law No. 77/2020 also for the current year.' The reference is to the standard that gives port authorities the right to arrange the reduction in the amounts of concession fees for stations sea in view of the decrease in port traffic caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

'These proposals amend the Decree-Law "Support bis" - underlined the association of port companies - are the result of a careful and scrupulous synthesis between the real and urgent needs of businesses across the cluster the national port port. A summary that, with an unchanged balance of the budget and without additional burdens on the State, was carried out with intelligence, foresight and with a high sense of responsibility political forces, trade unions and Assoporti'.

"There is a lot of talk about development and recovery," he said. ANCIP - but we are still seeing no-go-betweens allowing some ministerial bureaucrat to conflict against the will of the Parliament of the Italian Republic and to compromise irretrievably the operation of port companies and the the lives of thousands of port operators. We won't see passive to this abuse -- concluded the association -- and who is hindering these regulatory proposals you are taking on a enormous responsibility in the face of tens of thousands of workers'.







