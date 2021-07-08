|
July 8, 2021
- ANCIP denounces the obstacles of bureaucracy to
support for passenger port terminals affected by the crisis
- The association expresses bewilderment and disbelief at a
situation that's without logic and justification
- The National Association of Port Companies (ANCIP),
as well as the Association of Italian Port Terminal Operators
(
of the 7
July 2021), expressed bewilderment and disbelief at the
bureaucratic obstacles that at the Ministry of Economy and
finance are opposing, "without logic and
anCIP explained that there was a justification for amendments
that translate the regulatory provisions of Article 199 of the
decree-law n.34/2020 converted by Law No. 77/2020 also for
the current year.' The reference is to the standard that
gives port authorities the right to arrange the
reduction in the amounts of concession fees for stations
sea in view of the decrease in port traffic caused by the
covid-19 pandemic.
- 'These proposals amend the Decree-Law "Support
bis" - underlined the association of port companies
- are the result of a careful and scrupulous synthesis between the real and
urgent needs of businesses across the cluster
the national port port. A summary that, with an unchanged balance of the budget and
without additional burdens on the State, was carried out with
intelligence, foresight and with a high sense of responsibility
political forces, trade unions and
Assoporti'.
- "There is a lot of talk about development and recovery," he said.
ANCIP - but we are still seeing no-go-betweens allowing some
ministerial bureaucrat to conflict against the will of the
Parliament of the Italian Republic and to compromise
irretrievably the operation of port companies and the
the lives of thousands of port operators. We won't see
passive to this abuse -- concluded the association -- and who is
hindering these regulatory proposals you are taking on a
enormous responsibility in the face of tens of thousands of
workers'.
