July 8, 2021
- Record monthly revenue for Evergreen Marine
Corporation
- In June, turnover grew by +140.5%
- Last month the containerized shipping company
Evergreen Marine Corporation set its new record
monthly revenues, having collected a total of 37.72
billion Taiwan dollars (1.35 billion U.S. dollars), with a
increase of +140.5% compared to June 2020. New historic peak
also for the revenues totaled by Evergreen in the first half of the
2021 to 189.87 billion Taiwanese dollars,
up +117.3% on the first half of last year,
as well as for second quarter 2021 revenues that
reached a record 99.91 billion, with an increase in
+127.4% over the period April-June 2020.
