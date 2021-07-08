



July 8, 2021

Original news Record monthly revenue for Evergreen Marine Corporation

In June, turnover grew by +140.5%

Last month the containerized shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation set its new record monthly revenues, having collected a total of 37.72 billion Taiwan dollars (1.35 billion U.S. dollars), with a increase of +140.5% compared to June 2020. New historic peak also for the revenues totaled by Evergreen in the first half of the 2021 to 189.87 billion Taiwanese dollars, up +117.3% on the first half of last year, as well as for second quarter 2021 revenues that reached a record 99.91 billion, with an increase in +127.4% over the period April-June 2020.









