



July 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Today the assembly of the Young Owners Group of Confitarma

The new President Salvatore d'Amico illustrated his program

Today, on the occasion of the meeting of the Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma, the new President Salvatore d'Amico illustrated his programme, starting from the health and safety of the crews who "It is a priority and a challenge," he stressed. especially in this period characterized by the severe difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. First of all - highlighted d'Amico - it is important that all workers of the sea are vaccinated, to allow them to travel around the world to embark and disembark from ships avoiding physical and psychological stress. The vaccine - he noted - will allow better rotation planning crew, since the crew changes problem is not still solved completely. We young shipowners can, in addition, to stimulate the use of new technological solutions to improve life on board our crews."

D'Amico also focused on the theme of training sea people who, he explained, is "crucial for shipowners' companies: 'we are convinced - he said - to be able to make our contribution. For this reason, in the context of the planning of training courses, the Young Shipowners intend to dialogue and direct dialogue between companies, schools, ITS and competent administrations.'

"The Young Shipowners, during my presidency- continued the President of GGA - then the excellent work carried out under the guidance of Giacomo Gavarone on competitiveness of the Italian flag, also looking at the growing crisis climate change and the necessary decarbonisation of shipping for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. With this in mind, compatible with the persistence of the pandemic, the GGA has intention to start again with missions abroad, but also to strengthen relations with other young cluster groups both Italian and foreign'.







