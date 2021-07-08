|
|
|
|
July 8, 2021
|
|
- Today the assembly of the Young Owners Group of Confitarma
-
- The new President Salvatore d'Amico illustrated his
program
-
- Today, on the occasion of the meeting of the Young Shipowners Group of
Confitarma, the new President Salvatore d'Amico illustrated his
programme, starting from the health and safety of the crews who
"It is a priority and a challenge," he stressed.
especially in this period characterized by the
severe difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
First of all - highlighted d'Amico - it is important that
all workers of the sea are vaccinated, to allow them to
travel around the world to embark and disembark from ships
avoiding physical and psychological stress. The vaccine - he noted -
will allow better rotation planning
crew, since the crew changes problem is not
still solved completely. We young shipowners can,
in addition, to stimulate the use of new technological solutions to
improve life on board our crews."
-
- D'Amico also focused on the theme of training
sea people who, he explained, is "crucial for
shipowners' companies: 'we are convinced - he said
- to be able to make our contribution. For this reason, in the context of the
planning of training courses, the Young Shipowners intend to
dialogue and direct dialogue between companies, schools, ITS and
competent administrations.'
-
- "The Young Shipowners, during my presidency-
continued the President of GGA - then the excellent
work carried out under the guidance of Giacomo Gavarone on competitiveness
of the Italian flag, also looking at the growing crisis
climate change and the necessary decarbonisation of shipping for the
reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. With this in mind,
compatible with the persistence of the pandemic, the GGA has
intention to start again with missions abroad, but also to
strengthen relations with other young cluster groups
both Italian and foreign'.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail