|
|
|
|
July 8, 2021
|
|
- IBIA asks the IMO to clarify the application of the
limit of 0.50% of the sulphur content in the fuel for maritime use
-
- A specific document will be presented at the meeting
next week of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of IMO
Instruments (III)
-
- The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA),
the international association that represents the companies that
provide fuels for naval use, urges the International
Maritime Organization (IMO) to clarify the application of the
limit of 0.50% of the sulphur content of the fuel used
from ships, a limit that has been applied since 1 January of 2019
2020. The association explained that the different approaches
application of this provision continue to cause many
problems and uncertainties both in the maritime transport sector and in
bunker suppliers. IBIA pointed out that the problem
main is the lack of consistency in the way in which
authorities decide whether a ship complies with the limit of
sulphur dioxide by 0.50% and the ban on the transport of fuel with
sulphur content of more than 0.50% for ships which do not have
emission abatement systems.
-
- IBIA has led, for example, to a number of cases, including those
vessels that have been required to provide for the
after reporting to the authorities that they had
received a result of the test on the sample of the ship's bunker
indicating a sulphur content slightly above 0.50%,
but with a confidence interval of 95%. Activities of
debunking -- pointed out the association -- which, in addition to
delays and significant financial costs, also entails a cost of
through additional CO2 emissions and represents
safety and environmental risks.
-
- By making it known that we have already
brought the problem to the attention of marine environment protection
IMO Committee at the committee meeting held
at the end of 2020, IBIA announced that it had submitted with the support of
jamaica a document under the heading "Measures to
harmonizing Port State Control activities and procedures
(PSC) around the world" on the agenda of the seventh
session of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of IMO Instruments
(III) of the IMO to be held next week.
-
- In the document Jamaica and IBIA explain the problem in
detail and, in particular, call for clarity on the basis of
to which the authorities can determine the non-compliance
of the ship bunker. In this regard, they specify that the compliance
or non-compliance of the fuel should be confirmed by testing
a "MARPOL sample", i.e. the sealed sample of
fuel that is on board the ships that received it from the
fuel supplier together with the delivery note of the
fuel, and not on the basis of commercial samples.
-
- According to Jamaica and IBIA, it is also necessary to
promote a better understanding and implementation of the
verification of sulphur sulfur content in Appendix VI to the Annex
MARPOL, adopted by MEPC 75, and, in particular, obtain
recognition that the test result for a
MARPOL sample "in use" and a sample "on board"
takes into account the inherent uncertainty of the test method and that at
these samples apply the 95% confidence principle.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail