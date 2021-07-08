



July 8, 2021

A specific document will be presented at the meeting next week of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of IMO Instruments (III)

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA), the international association that represents the companies that provide fuels for naval use, urges the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to clarify the application of the limit of 0.50% of the sulphur content of the fuel used from ships, a limit that has been applied since 1 January of 2019 2020. The association explained that the different approaches application of this provision continue to cause many problems and uncertainties both in the maritime transport sector and in bunker suppliers. IBIA pointed out that the problem main is the lack of consistency in the way in which authorities decide whether a ship complies with the limit of sulphur dioxide by 0.50% and the ban on the transport of fuel with sulphur content of more than 0.50% for ships which do not have emission abatement systems.

IBIA has led, for example, to a number of cases, including those vessels that have been required to provide for the after reporting to the authorities that they had received a result of the test on the sample of the ship's bunker indicating a sulphur content slightly above 0.50%, but with a confidence interval of 95%. Activities of debunking -- pointed out the association -- which, in addition to delays and significant financial costs, also entails a cost of through additional CO2 emissions and represents safety and environmental risks.

By making it known that we have already brought the problem to the attention of marine environment protection IMO Committee at the committee meeting held at the end of 2020, IBIA announced that it had submitted with the support of jamaica a document under the heading "Measures to harmonizing Port State Control activities and procedures (PSC) around the world" on the agenda of the seventh session of the Sub-Committee on Implementation of IMO Instruments (III) of the IMO to be held next week.

In the document Jamaica and IBIA explain the problem in detail and, in particular, call for clarity on the basis of to which the authorities can determine the non-compliance of the ship bunker. In this regard, they specify that the compliance or non-compliance of the fuel should be confirmed by testing a "MARPOL sample", i.e. the sealed sample of fuel that is on board the ships that received it from the fuel supplier together with the delivery note of the fuel, and not on the basis of commercial samples.

According to Jamaica and IBIA, it is also necessary to promote a better understanding and implementation of the verification of sulphur sulfur content in Appendix VI to the Annex MARPOL, adopted by MEPC 75, and, in particular, obtain recognition that the test result for a MARPOL sample "in use" and a sample "on board" takes into account the inherent uncertainty of the test method and that at these samples apply the 95% confidence principle.







