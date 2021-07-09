|
July 9, 2021
- Biden urges FMC to take steps to ensure
american exporters are not penalised by the high costs
maritime transport
-
- Provisions also for the air transport and air transport sectors
rail transport
-
- Eagerly awaited by American chargers, he arrived today
President Joe Biden's order to the Federal Maritime Commission
(FMC), the US federal agency charged with regulating the
international maritime transport system of the USA, to hire
measures to ensure that the recent exorbitant increase in
value of seafarers does not penalise American exports.
The president's Executive Order does not ask the federal agency to
whether the costs of shipping damage the competitiveness of the
domestic producers on international markets, a fact considered to be
but to act to eliminate this disadvantage.
-
- The presidential ordinance highlights the significant
consolidation of the maritime transport market
in recent years with the transition from 12% of the world market
controlled by the ten largest shipping companies in 2000 at
more than 80% of the global market controlled today by these
ten carriers, maritime carriers on which companies depend
states that have to export their products. In the Executive
Order points out that this situation has allowed carriers
containerised to impose, with the request for compensation of
exorbitant charges to exporters in relation to the
waiting time for embarkation or disembarkation of their goods. The Ball Now
passes to the Federal Maritime Commission, to which the ordinance
generally to ensure strict implementation of the rules in the
carriers that impose excessive burdens on exporters
American.
-
- The Executive Order, issued with the aim of promoting
competitiveness of the American economy, includes provisions
also with regard to the Department of Transportation and the Surface
Transportation Board to introduce guidelines for
make the sectors of the
air transport and rail transport.
-
- The provisions against the Department of Transportation
invite the ministry to consider issuing
clear rules providing for the reimbursement of tariffs in the event of
delayed delivery of luggage or when some scheduled services do not
are actually provided. The Surface Transportation Board is
instead urged to require the owners of the rail networks to
granting rights of passage to passenger trains and to deal in
cargo railway companies fairly.
