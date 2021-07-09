



July 9, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Biden urges FMC to take steps to ensure american exporters are not penalised by the high costs maritime transport

Provisions also for the air transport and air transport sectors rail transport

Eagerly awaited by American chargers, he arrived today President Joe Biden's order to the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), the US federal agency charged with regulating the international maritime transport system of the USA, to hire measures to ensure that the recent exorbitant increase in value of seafarers does not penalise American exports. The president's Executive Order does not ask the federal agency to whether the costs of shipping damage the competitiveness of the domestic producers on international markets, a fact considered to be but to act to eliminate this disadvantage.

The presidential ordinance highlights the significant consolidation of the maritime transport market in recent years with the transition from 12% of the world market controlled by the ten largest shipping companies in 2000 at more than 80% of the global market controlled today by these ten carriers, maritime carriers on which companies depend states that have to export their products. In the Executive Order points out that this situation has allowed carriers containerised to impose, with the request for compensation of exorbitant charges to exporters in relation to the waiting time for embarkation or disembarkation of their goods. The Ball Now passes to the Federal Maritime Commission, to which the ordinance generally to ensure strict implementation of the rules in the carriers that impose excessive burdens on exporters American.

The Executive Order, issued with the aim of promoting competitiveness of the American economy, includes provisions also with regard to the Department of Transportation and the Surface Transportation Board to introduce guidelines for make the sectors of the air transport and rail transport.

The provisions against the Department of Transportation invite the ministry to consider issuing clear rules providing for the reimbursement of tariffs in the event of delayed delivery of luggage or when some scheduled services do not are actually provided. The Surface Transportation Board is instead urged to require the owners of the rail networks to granting rights of passage to passenger trains and to deal in cargo railway companies fairly.







