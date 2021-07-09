|
- Butler (WSC) replies to President Biden: there is no
the problem of market concentration to be solved as the
current supply chain distortions are the result of
a historic surge in demand
-
- In view of the measures that the Federal
Maritime Commission, Butler urged everyone to make decisions
that are based on real facts, before creating negative results
through reckless changes to the rules to manage a
temporary situation
-
- The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents
the world's leading containerized shipping companies, is
agree with the American president in deciding to leave
to the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)
the task of strictly applying the regulations to
shipping carriers 'which charge exorbitant tariffs to
American exporters" while dissenting from joe biden's thesis
according to which the concentration of the maritime transport market
containerised situation that has occurred in recent years would have led to
monopoly situation on the part of the main companies of the
sector that would then be able to impose tariffs in a
little or no competition.
-
- "We agree with the White House-- explained the
chairman and CEO of the WSC commenting on the
content of the Executive Order issued today by the American president
- that the FMC has the tools to investigate and is
appropriate authority to act on any
problem when it comes to the immobilization of loads and
counter-installations. Loaders may report any irregularities
so that they are properly investigated and are undertaken
actions against any improper practices.'
-
- The WSC believes that the Federal Maritime Commission has the
instruments and powers to sanction those shipping companies
that unjustified costs should be charged on the goods, but
rejects to the sender both the long-running accusation made by shippers and
shipping companies in both North America and
Europe, that is to say to impose their will on the prices of the
transport thanks to the full control of the ability to
maritime transport, and to the charge made to liner shipping
by the American president, who is then the same, that is, to
exercise its position of strength on the supply chain
containerised thanks to the fact that it has concentrated a predominant
share of the containerised hold capacity in the hands of
a handful of maritime operators.
-
- "The current distortions of the supply chain-
Butler -- are the result of a historic surge in demand from
americans of goods from abroad. There is no such thing as -
said Butler in direct response to the arguments of
Biden - a "problem" of market concentration from
"resolve", and punitive measures imposed on carriers on the
the basis of incorrect economic assumptions will not solve the problems of
congestion. Only the normalization of demand and the end of
operational challenges related to Covid will solve bottlenecks
supply chain.'
-
- "We are dealing with it," continued the president and CEO
organization that represents containerized shipping
world - with an aberration of the market caused by the pandemic and
resulting changes in Americans' consumption patterns.
There are real and negative effects throughout the supply chain that are
determined by these events and ocean carriers, like anyone
other things, they are eager to return to a more predictable market."
-
- "In the meantime, " concluded Butler, perhaps concerned about
the decisions that may be taken by the Federal Maritime
Commission -- we urge everyone to make decisions about this
situation that are based on real facts, before creating
negative long-term results through reckless changes
rules to deal with a temporary situation.'
