



July 9, 2021

Butler (WSC) replies to President Biden: there is no the problem of market concentration to be solved as the current supply chain distortions are the result of a historic surge in demand

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents the world's leading containerized shipping companies, is agree with the American president in deciding to leave to the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) the task of strictly applying the regulations to shipping carriers 'which charge exorbitant tariffs to American exporters" while dissenting from joe biden's thesis according to which the concentration of the maritime transport market containerised situation that has occurred in recent years would have led to monopoly situation on the part of the main companies of the sector that would then be able to impose tariffs in a little or no competition.

"We agree with the White House-- explained the chairman and CEO of the WSC commenting on the content of the Executive Order issued today by the American president - that the FMC has the tools to investigate and is appropriate authority to act on any problem when it comes to the immobilization of loads and counter-installations. Loaders may report any irregularities so that they are properly investigated and are undertaken actions against any improper practices.'

The WSC believes that the Federal Maritime Commission has the instruments and powers to sanction those shipping companies that unjustified costs should be charged on the goods, but rejects to the sender both the long-running accusation made by shippers and shipping companies in both North America and Europe, that is to say to impose their will on the prices of the transport thanks to the full control of the ability to maritime transport, and to the charge made to liner shipping by the American president, who is then the same, that is, to exercise its position of strength on the supply chain containerised thanks to the fact that it has concentrated a predominant share of the containerised hold capacity in the hands of a handful of maritime operators.

"The current distortions of the supply chain- Butler -- are the result of a historic surge in demand from americans of goods from abroad. There is no such thing as - said Butler in direct response to the arguments of Biden - a "problem" of market concentration from "resolve", and punitive measures imposed on carriers on the the basis of incorrect economic assumptions will not solve the problems of congestion. Only the normalization of demand and the end of operational challenges related to Covid will solve bottlenecks supply chain.'

"We are dealing with it," continued the president and CEO organization that represents containerized shipping world - with an aberration of the market caused by the pandemic and resulting changes in Americans' consumption patterns. There are real and negative effects throughout the supply chain that are determined by these events and ocean carriers, like anyone other things, they are eager to return to a more predictable market."

"In the meantime, " concluded Butler, perhaps concerned about the decisions that may be taken by the Federal Maritime Commission -- we urge everyone to make decisions about this situation that are based on real facts, before creating negative long-term results through reckless changes rules to deal with a temporary situation.'







