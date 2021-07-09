



July 9, 2021

Concern about the excessively broad definition of "shipping services"

FIATA and CLECAT, representing European freight forwarders and The European Union has called for a common organization in the world economy, and they have urged the Organization for Cooperation and the Economic Development to include logistics services in the Global Minimum Tax, limiting the exemption for shipping to only port-to-port activity. In particular, in a statement Joint CLECAT and FIATA, taking note of the proposed exemptions for maritime transport, they expressed concerns about the fact that the broad definition of "shipping services", which currently includes auxiliary services, would open the door tax avoidance and trade distortion, undermining the overall intent of the OECD/G20 BEPS framework. CLECAT and FIATA they therefore called on OECD member countries to include any type of cargo handling, logistics activities and auxiliaries in the context of proposals in order to ensure a level playing field for all parties concerned in the supply chain of maritime logistics.

The two organizations noted that the world industry of shipping has secured an exemption from the proposals of the OECD on a global minimum rate of tax on company not less than 15%, which would apply to all shipping companies with a turnover of more than 750 million euro. Specifying that the final details of the agreement must still to be further defined, FIATA and CLECAT have hoped that these final details ensure that the definition of "services" of shipping" eligible for exemption are limited only to port-to-port services operated by ships, while the exemption should not in any way apply to other ancillary services, or door-to-door of the maritime supply chain, since - they have underlined - this would create further distortions and it would allow tax evasion practices.

On the Italian side, fedespedi noted in a note that 'The ultimate objective is to ask the Ministers of the Finances, which are called these days during the work of the G20 Economy in Venice to find a political agreement on the reform of the taxation of multinationals, to pay great attention to this theme. By sea travels 90% of goods, a supply chain, as recalled by our president, Silvia Moretto, dominated by few players concentrated in three major alliances that already enjoy preferential tax regimes, state aid and partial exemption from EU antitrust rules (CBER) has already led to a drastic reduction in choice and quality of the service rendered, damaging entire supply chains productive and risking to slow down the economic recovery of many geographical areas'







