July 9, 2021
- FIATA and CLECAT call for the inclusion of logistics services
in the Global Minimum Tax, limiting the exemption for shipping to
only port-to-port activities
- Concern about the excessively broad definition of
"shipping services"
- FIATA and CLECAT, representing European freight forwarders and
The European Union has called for a common organization in the world economy, and they have urged the Organization for Cooperation and the
Economic Development to include logistics services in the Global
Minimum Tax, limiting the exemption for shipping to only
port-to-port activity. In particular, in a statement
Joint CLECAT and FIATA, taking note of the proposed exemptions
for maritime transport, they expressed concerns about the
fact that the broad definition of "shipping services",
which currently includes auxiliary services, would open the door
tax avoidance and trade distortion, undermining
the overall intent of the OECD/G20 BEPS framework. CLECAT and FIATA
they therefore called on OECD member countries to include any
type of cargo handling, logistics activities and
auxiliaries in the context of proposals in order to ensure
a level playing field for all parties concerned in the
supply chain of maritime logistics.
- The two organizations noted that the world industry
of shipping has secured an exemption from the proposals
of the OECD on a global minimum rate of tax on
company not less than 15%, which would apply to all
shipping companies with a turnover of more than 750 million
euro. Specifying that the final details of the agreement must still
to be further defined, FIATA and CLECAT have hoped that
these final details ensure that the definition of "services"
of shipping" eligible for exemption are limited only to
port-to-port services operated by ships, while the exemption
should not in any way apply to other ancillary services, or
door-to-door of the maritime supply chain, since - they have
underlined - this would create further distortions and
it would allow tax evasion practices.
- On the Italian side, fedespedi noted in a note that
'The ultimate objective is to ask the Ministers of the
Finances, which are called these days during the work of the G20
Economy in Venice to find a political agreement on the reform of the
taxation of multinationals, to pay great attention to
this theme. By sea travels 90% of goods, a supply chain,
as recalled by our president, Silvia Moretto, dominated by
few players concentrated in three major alliances that already
enjoy preferential tax regimes, state aid and partial
exemption from EU antitrust rules (CBER) has already led to
a drastic reduction in choice and
quality of the service rendered, damaging entire supply chains
productive and risking to slow down the economic recovery of many
geographical areas'
