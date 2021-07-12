



July 12, 2021

In the first six months of 2021, the airport handled 6.2 million containers (+5.1%)

After moving in the first quarter of this year a volume of goods traffic similar to that of the same period of 2020, thanks to the increase of +10.4% marked in the following second quarter the port of Antwerp closed the entire first half of 2021 with a 5.0% growth in cargo volumes handled amounted to 119.9 million tonnes compared with 114.2 million tonnes in the first half of the last year.

The Antwerp Port Authority has specified that to the increase in port activities has contributed the impact of Brexit. «We knew - he explained the managing director of the institution, Jacques Vandermeiren - who the Brexit would have had important consequences on the transport of goods between Europe and the UK. Preparing ourselves properly and focusing on short sea shipping links and we can turn challenges into opportunities. This is confirmed by the positive six-monthly traffic data with the Kingdom United Kingdom and Ireland. After Brexit, Antwerp intends to be more that never the gateway between Europe and the United Kingdom and Ireland".

In the first six months of 2021, containerized traffic alone is stood at 71.9 million tonnes (+4.3%) and is was made with a container handling of 6.2 million TEU (+5.1%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, 2.6 million tonnes of rolling stock (+22.0%) and 4.9 million tons of conventional goods (+41.2%). In decided dry bulk also increased with 6.4 million tons (+7.5%), while liquid bulk showed a more increase content of +1.3% having totaled 34.1 million tons.

In the second quarter of 2021 alone, the Belgian port of call handled 60.8 million tonnes compared with 59.1 million tonnes tons in the period April-June last year. In the sector of containers the total was 35.8 million tons (+8,2%) with a container handling of almost 3.1 million TEU (+8.1%). The rise in both rolling stock is very significant that of conventional goods, trades which have amounted to respectively to 1.4 million tons (+45.8%) and 2.9 million of tons (+56.5%). Liquid bulk was 17.7 million tonnes (+8.1%) and solid bulk at 3.0 million tonnes (+7.6%).











