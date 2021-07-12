|
July 12, 2021
- Strong increase (+10.4%) of the goods traffic handled
in the second quarter from the port of Antwerp
- In the first six months of 2021, the airport handled 6.2
million containers (+5.1%)
- After moving in the first quarter of this year a
volume of goods traffic similar to that of the same period
of 2020, thanks to the increase of +10.4% marked in the following
second quarter the port of Antwerp closed the entire first
half of 2021 with a 5.0% growth in cargo volumes
handled amounted to 119.9 million tonnes
compared with 114.2 million tonnes in the first half of the
last year.
- The Antwerp Port Authority has specified that
to the increase in port activities has contributed
the impact of Brexit. «We knew - he explained
the managing director of the institution, Jacques Vandermeiren - who the
Brexit would have had important consequences on the transport of
goods between Europe and the UK. Preparing ourselves properly and
focusing on short sea shipping links and
we can turn challenges into opportunities.
This is confirmed by the positive six-monthly traffic data with the Kingdom
United Kingdom and Ireland. After Brexit, Antwerp intends to be more
that never the gateway between Europe and the United Kingdom and Ireland".
- In the first six months of 2021, containerized traffic alone is
stood at 71.9 million tonnes (+4.3%) and is
was made with a container handling of 6.2
million TEU (+5.1%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
2.6 million tonnes of rolling stock (+22.0%) and
4.9 million tons of conventional goods (+41.2%). In decided
dry bulk also increased with 6.4 million tons
(+7.5%), while liquid bulk showed a more increase
content of +1.3% having totaled 34.1 million tons.
- In the second quarter of 2021 alone, the Belgian port of call
handled 60.8 million tonnes compared with 59.1 million tonnes
tons in the period April-June last year. In the sector
of containers the total was 35.8 million tons
(+8,2%) with a container handling of almost 3.1
million TEU (+8.1%). The rise in both rolling stock is very significant
that of conventional goods, trades which have amounted to
respectively to 1.4 million tons (+45.8%) and 2.9 million
of tons (+56.5%). Liquid bulk was 17.7
million tonnes (+8.1%) and solid bulk at 3.0 million
tonnes (+7.6%).
